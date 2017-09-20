Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in inkscape

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : inkscape

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.92.1

Release : 4.20170510bzr15686.fc25.1

URL : http://inkscape.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Vector-based drawing program using SVG

Description :

Inkscape is a vector graphics editor, with capabilities similar to

Illustrator, CorelDraw, or Xara X, using the W3C standard Scalable Vector

Graphics (SVG) file format. It is therefore a very useful tool for web

designers and as an interchange format for desktop publishing.



Inkscape supports many advanced SVG features (markers, clones, alpha

blending, etc.) and great care is taken in designing a streamlined

interface. It is very easy to edit nodes, perform complex path operations,

trace bitmaps and much more.



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade inkscape' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

