Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in k3d
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in k3d
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 09:48
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
Name : k3d
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.8.0.6
Release : 8.fc25
URL : http://www.k-3d.org/
Summary : A 3D Modeling, Animation and Rendering System
Description :
K-3D is a complete 3D modeling, animation and rendering system. K-3D
features a robust, object oriented plugin architecture, designed to
scale to the needs of professional artists. It is designed from the
ground up to generate motion picture quality animation using RenderMan
compliant render engines.
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade k3d' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
