Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in k3d

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

Name : k3d

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.8.0.6

Release : 8.fc25

URL : http://www.k-3d.org/

Summary : A 3D Modeling, Animation and Rendering System

Description :

K-3D is a complete 3D modeling, animation and rendering system. K-3D

features a robust, object oriented plugin architecture, designed to

scale to the needs of professional artists. It is designed from the

ground up to generate motion picture quality animation using RenderMan

compliant render engines.



Update Information:



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

