Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gtatool

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : gtatool

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.2.0

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://gta.nongnu.org/gtatool.html

Summary : Commandline tool to manipulate GTAs

Description :

Gtatool is a command line tool to manipulate GTAs.



It provides a set of commands that manipulate GTAs on various levels:

array element components, array dimensions, whole arrays, and streams of

arrays.

For example, you can add components to array elements, merge separate arrays

into combined arrays in different ways, apply global transformations to array

data, reorder the array data, and much more.



Additionally, gtatool can import from and export to many other file formats,

see

the sub-packages!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gtatool' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

