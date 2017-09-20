Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in pfstools

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : pfstools

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.0.6

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://pfstools.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Programs for handling high-dynamic range images

Description :

pfstools is a set of command line programs for reading,

writing, manipulating and viewing high-dynamic range (HDR) images and

video frames. All programs in the package exchange data using unix

pipes and a simple generic HDR image format (pfs). The concept of the

pfstools is similar to netpbm package for low-dynamic range images.



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

