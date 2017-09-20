|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ImageMagick
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ImageMagick
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 11:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
Name : ImageMagick
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 6.9.9.13
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.imagemagick.org/
Summary : An X application for displaying and manipulating images
Description :
ImageMagick is an image display and manipulation tool for the X
Window System. ImageMagick can read and write JPEG, TIFF, PNM, GIF,
and Photo CD image formats. It can resize, rotate, sharpen, color
reduce, or add special effects to an image, and when finished you can
either save the completed work in the original format or a different
one. ImageMagick also includes command line programs for creating
animated or transparent .gifs, creating composite images, creating
thumbnail images, and more.
ImageMagick is one of your choices if you need a program to manipulate
and display images. If you want to develop your own applications
which use ImageMagick code or APIs, you need to install
ImageMagick-devel as well.
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ImageMagick' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|