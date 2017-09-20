Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ImageMagick

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

Name : ImageMagick

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 6.9.9.13

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.imagemagick.org/

Summary : An X application for displaying and manipulating images

Description :

ImageMagick is an image display and manipulation tool for the X

Window System. ImageMagick can read and write JPEG, TIFF, PNM, GIF,

and Photo CD image formats. It can resize, rotate, sharpen, color

reduce, or add special effects to an image, and when finished you can

either save the completed work in the original format or a different

one. ImageMagick also includes command line programs for creating

animated or transparent .gifs, creating composite images, creating

thumbnail images, and more.



ImageMagick is one of your choices if you need a program to manipulate

and display images. If you want to develop your own applications

which use ImageMagick code or APIs, you need to install

ImageMagick-devel as well.



Update Information:



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ImageMagick' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

