Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in q
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in q
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 11:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
Name : q
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 7.11
Release : 29.fc25
URL : http://q-lang.sourceforge.net
Summary : Equational programming language
Description :
Q is a powerful and extensible functional programming language based
on the term rewriting calculus. You specify an arbitrary system of
equations which the interpreter uses as rewrite rules to reduce
expressions to normal form. Q is useful for scientific programming and
other advanced applications, and also as a sophisticated kind of
desktop calculator. The distribution includes the Q programming tools,
a standard library, add-on modules for interfacing to Curl, GNU dbm,
ODBC, GNU Octave, ImageMagick, Tcl/Tk, XML/XSLT and an Emacs mode.
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade q' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
