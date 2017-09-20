Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in q

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : q

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.11

Release : 29.fc25

URL : http://q-lang.sourceforge.net

Summary : Equational programming language

Description :

Q is a powerful and extensible functional programming language based

on the term rewriting calculus. You specify an arbitrary system of

equations which the interpreter uses as rewrite rules to reduce

expressions to normal form. Q is useful for scientific programming and

other advanced applications, and also as a sophisticated kind of

desktop calculator. The distribution includes the Q programming tools,

a standard library, add-on modules for interfacing to Curl, GNU dbm,

ODBC, GNU Octave, ImageMagick, Tcl/Tk, XML/XSLT and an Emacs mode.



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

