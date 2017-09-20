|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ripright
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ripright
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 12:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : ripright
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.11
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://www.mcternan.me.uk/ripright/
Summary : Minimal CD to FLAC ripper
Description :
RipRight is a minimal CD ripper modeled on autorip. It can run as a daemon and
will automatically start ripping any CD found in the drive after which the
disc will be ejected. Ripping is always to FLAC lossless audio format with
tags taken from the community-maintained MusicBrainz lookup service and cover
art from Amazon where possible. If a disc is unknown to MusicBrainz, the CD
will be ejected without ripping and can also be optionally rejected if cover
art cannot be found.
With RipRight, ripping a CD collection is just a matter of feeding your Linux
PC each CD in turn and waiting while they are ripped. CDs which are
immediately ejected can be checked with the MusicBrainz Picard tool which
allows CD identifiers to be uploaded to the website database. Any errors or
inaccuracies in the database records can also be edited on the MusicBrainz.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ripright' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|