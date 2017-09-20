Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in synfig

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : synfig

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.2.0

Release : 1.fc25.1

URL : http://synfig.org/

Summary : Vector-based 2D animation rendering backend

Description :

Synfig is a powerful, industrial-strength vector-based 2D animation

software, designed from the ground-up for producing feature-film quality

animation with fewer people and resources. It is designed to be capable of

producing feature-film quality animation. It eliminates the need for

tweening, preventing the need to hand-draw each frame. Synfig features

spatial and temporal resolution independence (sharp and smoothat any

resolution or framerate), high dynamic range images, and a flexible plugin

system.



This package contains the command-line-based rendering backend.

Install synfigstudio package for GUI-based animation studio.



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

