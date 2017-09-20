|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in techne
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in techne
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 13:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : techne
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.2.3
Release : 20.fc25
URL : http://www.nongnu.org/techne/
Summary : A general purpose, programmable physical simulator and renderer
Description :
Techne is a general purpose, programmable physical simulator and renderer.
It reads in a set of scripts wherein every aspect of a physical system is
specified and then proceeds to simulate and render the system onscreen.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade techne' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|