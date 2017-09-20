|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vips
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vips
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 13:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : vips
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 8.4.4
Release : 1.fc25.1
URL : http://www.vips.ecs.soton.ac.uk/
Summary : C/C++ library for processing large images
Description :
VIPS is an image processing library. It is good for very large images
(even larger than the amount of RAM in your machine), and for working
with color.
This package should be installed if you want to use a program compiled
against VIPS.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade vips' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|