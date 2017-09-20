Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in vips

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

Name : vips

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 8.4.4

Release : 1.fc25.1

URL : http://www.vips.ecs.soton.ac.uk/

Summary : C/C++ library for processing large images

Description :

VIPS is an image processing library. It is good for very large images

(even larger than the amount of RAM in your machine), and for working

with color.



This package should be installed if you want to use a program compiled

against VIPS.



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched

mode translations (security)

[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade vips' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

