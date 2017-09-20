Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in WindowMaker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in WindowMaker
ID: FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : WindowMaker
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.95.7
Release     : 3.fc25.1
URL         : http://www.windowmaker.org
Summary     : A fast, feature rich Window Manager
Description :
Window Maker is an X11 window manager designed to give additional
integration support to the GNUstep Desktop Environment. In every way
possible, it reproduces the elegant look and feel of the NEXTSTEP GUI.
It is fast, feature rich, easy to configure, and easy to use. In
addition, Window Maker works with GNOME and KDE, making it one of the
most useful and universal window managers available.

Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog).  Dependent
 packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
----  rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available  rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
  [ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade WindowMaker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
