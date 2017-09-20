|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in WindowMaker
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in WindowMaker
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:01
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : WindowMaker
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.95.7
Release : 3.fc25.1
URL : http://www.windowmaker.org
Summary : A fast, feature rich Window Manager
Description :
Window Maker is an X11 window manager designed to give additional
integration support to the GNUstep Desktop Environment. In every way
possible, it reproduces the elegant look and feel of the NEXTSTEP GUI.
It is fast, feature rich, easy to configure, and easy to use. In
addition, Window Maker works with GNOME and KDE, making it one of the
most useful and universal window managers available.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
---- rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade WindowMaker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|