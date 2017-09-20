|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-libzip
|Denial of Service in mingw-libzip
|FEDORA-2017-4d4914a260
|Fedora
|Fedora 26
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 15:03
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-4d4914a260
2017-09-19 20:01:33.116667
Name : mingw-libzip
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.3.0
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.nih.at/libzip/index.html
Summary : C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives
Description :
libzip is a C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives. Files
can be added from data buffers, files, or compressed data copied directly from
other zip archives. Changes made without closing the archive can be reverted.
The API is documented by man pages.
Update Information:
Update to version 1.3.0, see https://nih.at/libzip/NEWS.html for details. ----
This update backports security fix for CVE-2017-14107.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1489000 - CVE-2017-14107 libzip: Memory allocation failure in
_zip_cdir_grow function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489000
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libzip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
