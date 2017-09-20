Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-libzip

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-4d4914a260

2017-09-19 20:01:33.116667

Name : mingw-libzip

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.3.0

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.nih.at/libzip/index.html

Summary : C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives

Description :

libzip is a C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives. Files

can be added from data buffers, files, or compressed data copied directly from

other zip archives. Changes made without closing the archive can be reverted.

The API is documented by man pages.



Update Information:



Update to version 1.3.0, see https://nih.at/libzip/NEWS.html for details. ----

This update backports security fix for CVE-2017-14107.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1489000 - CVE-2017-14107 libzip: Memory allocation failure in

_zip_cdir_grow function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489000

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libzip' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

