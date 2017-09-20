Sicherheit: Denial of Service in rawtherapee

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b10e1a9166

2017-09-19 20:01:33.116723

Name : rawtherapee

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 5.2

Release : 2.fc26

URL : http://www.rawtherapee.com/

Summary : Raw image processing software

Description :

Rawtherapee is a RAW image processing software. It gives full control over

many parameters to enhance the raw picture before finally exporting it

to some common image format.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-13735

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488930 - CVE-2017-13735 rawtherapee: libraw: Floating point

exception in kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488930

