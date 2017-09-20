Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in rawtherapee
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in rawtherapee
ID: FEDORA-2017-b10e1a9166
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 15:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13735

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b10e1a9166
2017-09-19 20:01:33.116723
Name        : rawtherapee
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 5.2
Release     : 2.fc26
URL         : http://www.rawtherapee.com/
Summary     : Raw image processing software
Description :
Rawtherapee is a RAW image processing software. It gives full control over
many parameters to enhance the raw picture before finally exporting it
to some common image format.

Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-13735
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1488930 - CVE-2017-13735 rawtherapee: libraw: Floating point
 exception in kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488930
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade rawtherapee' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
