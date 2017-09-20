Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libwpd

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : libwpd

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.10.2

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://libwpd.sf.net/

Summary : A library for import of WordPerfect documents

Description :

libwpd is a library for import of WordPerfect documents.



Update Information:



new upstream release ---- * heap overflow in libwpd

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1489337 - There is a heap overflow in libwpd. This vulnerability

has been triggered in libreoffice.

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489337

[ 2 ] Bug #1491813 - CVE-2017-14226 libwpd: Heap-based buffer over-read in

WPXTableList class [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491813

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libwpd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

