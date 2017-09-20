Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libwpd

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-63ff51c0dc2017-09-19 20:01:33.117764--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : libwpdProduct : Fedora 26Version : 0.10.2Release : 1.fc26URL : http://libwpd.sf.net/Summary : A library for import of WordPerfect documentsDescription :libwpd is a library for import of WordPerfect documents.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:new upstream release ---- * heap overflow in libwpd--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1489337 - There is a heap overflow in libwpd. This vulnerability has been triggered in libreoffice. https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489337 [ 2 ] Bug #1491813 - CVE-2017-14226 libwpd: Heap-based buffer over-read in WPXTableList class [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491813--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade libwpd' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys