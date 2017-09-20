Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libwpd
Name: Pufferüberlauf in libwpd
ID: FEDORA-2017-63ff51c0dc
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:28
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489337
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14226

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-63ff51c0dc
2017-09-19 20:01:33.117764
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : libwpd
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 0.10.2
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://libwpd.sf.net/
Summary     : A library for import of WordPerfect documents
Description :
libwpd is a library for import of WordPerfect documents.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

new upstream release  ----  * heap overflow in libwpd
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1489337 - There is a heap overflow in libwpd.  This vulnerability
 has been triggered in libreoffice.
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489337
  [ 2 ] Bug #1491813 - CVE-2017-14226 libwpd: Heap-based buffer over-read in
 WPXTableList class [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491813
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libwpd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
