Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jasper
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in jasper
ID: FEDORA-2017-769793738f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000050

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-769793738f
2017-09-19 20:01:33.118003
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 2.0.14
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Rebase to the latest upstream version 2.0.14. This update contains security fix
for CVS -2017-1000050.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1472888 - CVE-2017-1000050 jasper: NULL pointer exception in
 jp2_encode()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1472888
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
