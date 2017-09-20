|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jasper
|Name:
|Denial of Service in jasper
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-769793738f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000050
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-769793738f
2017-09-19 20:01:33.118003
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : jasper
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.0.14
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Rebase to the latest upstream version 2.0.14. This update contains security fix
for CVS -2017-1000050.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1472888 - CVE-2017-1000050 jasper: NULL pointer exception in
jp2_encode()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1472888
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|