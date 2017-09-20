Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2771 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

47619da497682c1d399f3e839774d98a579db4c15f1f0295cfd6cdcae070e408

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

31638172ec33046d69beebdbde23d7e5f5521c6fe3df1ca063a4f11900d38b65

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

a494e7928ca31b88142e2762f88a934c94e8c8bc526d3a78bc58ab706f650c08

emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

2184386790f816e052c59b814ba9c5acb898161ad3cf12b5d3523536dc021bd0

emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

1c43a83bfa035a29d4c04958292253931172a07d910972fcdf07fcec9b59b658

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

2a974431e4ae960ddd2c31f9183a22b926ebcbefbb31e51f250687e8545a01ed

emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



Source:

6d52969eb35bae9d613ab2297b900c6241a96f4e8fd3a67225e6d94c69cb8b3c

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm







