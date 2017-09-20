Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: CESA-2017:2771
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 14:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:2771 Important

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
47619da497682c1d399f3e839774d98a579db4c15f1f0295cfd6cdcae070e408 
 emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
31638172ec33046d69beebdbde23d7e5f5521c6fe3df1ca063a4f11900d38b65 
 emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
a494e7928ca31b88142e2762f88a934c94e8c8bc526d3a78bc58ab706f650c08 
 emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
2184386790f816e052c59b814ba9c5acb898161ad3cf12b5d3523536dc021bd0 
 emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
1c43a83bfa035a29d4c04958292253931172a07d910972fcdf07fcec9b59b658 
 emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
2a974431e4ae960ddd2c31f9183a22b926ebcbefbb31e51f250687e8545a01ed 
 emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

Source:
6d52969eb35bae9d613ab2297b900c6241a96f4e8fd3a67225e6d94c69cb8b3c 
 emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm



