Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3414-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 23:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9060
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8112
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9374
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9524
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10806
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7493
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9310
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9503
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============5286494918165020966==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="43RDxCLRooFgSetqAxG0QgwPTtCVKNF5P"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--43RDxCLRooFgSetqAxG0QgwPTtCVKNF5P
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="8b4JDSfM6LcMQTAAjFUPPwRS8NlA5ar3I";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
 <ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <fecd251d-e0ca-6cce-3f57-509367bd641f@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3414-2] QEMU regression

--8b4JDSfM6LcMQTAAjFUPPwRS8NlA5ar3I
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Language: en-C
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3414-2
September 20, 2017

qemu regression
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3414-1 introduced a regression in QEMU.

Software Description:
- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer

Details:

USN-3414-1 fixed vulnerabilities in QEMU. The patch backport for
CVE-2017-9375 was incomplete and caused a regression in the USB xHCI
controller emulation support. This update fixes the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Leo Gaspard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS access control.
 A guest attacker could use this issue to elevate privileges inside the
 guest. (CVE-2017-7493)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWare PVSCSI emulation.
 A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
 to consume resources or crash, resulting in a denial of service.
 (CVE-2017-8112)
  It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host
 Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
 use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
 possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. This issue only affected Ubuntu
 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-8380)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An
 attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to consume
 resources and crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
 affected Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-9060)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the e1000e device. A
 privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
 hang, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu
 17.04. (CVE-2017-9310)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI emulation
 support. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
 crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9330)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled IDE AHCI emulation
 support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
 cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of
 service. (CVE-2017-9373)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation
 support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
 cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of
 service. (CVE-2017-9374)
  Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI emulation
 support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
 cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9375)
  Zhangyanyu discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2
 Host Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest
 could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of
 service. (CVE-2017-9503)
  It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled
 initialization. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server
 to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9524)
  It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled
 signals. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server to
 crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10664)
  Li Qiang discovered that the QEMU USB redirector incorrectly handled
 logging debug messages. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue
 to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10806)
  Anthony Perard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Xen block-interface
 responses. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
 to leak contents of host memory. (CVE-2017-10911)
  Reno Robert discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled certain DHCP options
 strings. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
 to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11434)
  Ryan Salsamendi discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled empty CDROM device
 drives. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
 cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
 affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-12809)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  qemu-system                     1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-aarch64             1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-arm                 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-mips                1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-misc                1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-ppc                 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-s390x               1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-sparc               1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  qemu-system-x86                 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  qemu-system                     1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-aarch64             1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-arm                 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-mips                1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-misc                1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-ppc                 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-s390x               1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-sparc               1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  qemu-system-x86                 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  qemu-system                     2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-aarch64             2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-arm                 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-mips                2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-misc                2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-ppc                 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-sparc               2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
  qemu-system-x86                 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36

After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual
machines to make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3414-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3414-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1718222

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36



--8b4JDSfM6LcMQTAAjFUPPwRS8NlA5ar3I--

--43RDxCLRooFgSetqAxG0QgwPTtCVKNF5P
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=r78N
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--43RDxCLRooFgSetqAxG0QgwPTtCVKNF5P--


--===============5286494918165020966==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============5286494918165020966==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ora­cle stellt SPARC M8-Pro­zes­sor vor

28
Open­suse Tum­ble­weed er­hält Nvi­di­a-Re­po­si­to­ri­um

20
Er­geb­nis­se der Ubu­ntu »18.04 LTS Desk­top Sur­vey«

10
Mul­ti­me­di­a-Frame­work Pi­pe­wire vor­ge­stellt

1
Mi­ni-De­bConf 2017 in Cam­bridge

8
Face­boo­k: Die Zu­kunft von HHVM

6
W3C er­hebt »Di­gi­tal Rights Ma­nage­men­t« (DRM) zum We­b-Stan­dard

2
Fe­do­ra stellt »Red Team« vor

0
IBM öff­net seine JVM

7
Linux Mint 18.3 »Syl­vi­a« er­hält zwei­te Back­up-An­wen­dung
 
Werbung