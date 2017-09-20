|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3414-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 23:08
|Referenzen:
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3414-2
September 20, 2017
qemu regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3414-1 introduced a regression in QEMU.
Software Description:
- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer
Details:
USN-3414-1 fixed vulnerabilities in QEMU. The patch backport for
CVE-2017-9375 was incomplete and caused a regression in the USB xHCI
controller emulation support. This update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Leo Gaspard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS access control.
A guest attacker could use this issue to elevate privileges inside the
guest. (CVE-2017-7493)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWare PVSCSI emulation.
A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to consume resources or crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2017-8112)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host
Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. This issue only affected Ubuntu
16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-8380)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An
attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to consume
resources and crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-9060)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the e1000e device. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
hang, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu
17.04. (CVE-2017-9310)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI emulation
support. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9330)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled IDE AHCI emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-9373)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-9374)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9375)
Zhangyanyu discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2
Host Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest
could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2017-9503)
It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled
initialization. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server
to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9524)
It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled
signals. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10664)
Li Qiang discovered that the QEMU USB redirector incorrectly handled
logging debug messages. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue
to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10806)
Anthony Perard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Xen block-interface
responses. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to leak contents of host memory. (CVE-2017-10911)
Reno Robert discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled certain DHCP options
strings. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU
to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11434)
Ryan Salsamendi discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled empty CDROM device
drives. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-12809)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
qemu-system 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-arm 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-mips 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-misc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
qemu-system-x86 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual
machines to make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3414-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3414-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1718222
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.16
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.36
|
|