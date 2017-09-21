Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3981-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 20, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : linux

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7518 CVE-2017-7558 CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-11600

CVE-2017-12134 CVE-2017-12146 CVE-2017-12153 CVE-2017-12154

CVE-2017-14106 CVE-2017-14140 CVE-2017-14156 CVE-2017-14340

CVE-2017-14489 CVE-2017-14497 CVE-2017-1000111

CVE-2017-1000112

CVE-2017-1000251 CVE-2017-1000252 CVE-2017-1000370

CVE-2017-1000371

CVE-2017-1000380

Debian Bug : 866511 875881



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that

may lead to privilege escalation, denial of service or information

leaks.



CVE-2017-7518



Andy Lutomirski discovered that KVM is prone to an incorrect debug

exception (#DB) error occurring while emulating a syscall

instruction. A process inside a guest can take advantage of this

flaw for privilege escalation inside a guest.



CVE-2017-7558 (stretch only)



Stefano Brivio of Red Hat discovered that the SCTP subsystem is

prone to a data leak vulnerability due to an out-of-bounds read

flaw, allowing to leak up to 100 uninitialized bytes to userspace.



CVE-2017-10661 (jessie only)



Dmitry Vyukov of Google reported that the timerfd facility does

not properly handle certain concurrent operations on a single file

descriptor. This allows a local attacker to cause a denial of

service or potentially execute arbitrary code.



CVE-2017-11600



Bo Zhang reported that the xfrm subsystem does not properly

validate one of the parameters to a netlink message. Local users

with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability can use this to cause a denial

of service or potentially to execute arbitrary code.



CVE-2017-12134 / #866511 / XSA-229



Jan H. Schoenherr of Amazon discovered that when Linux is running

in a Xen PV domain on an x86 system, it may incorrectly merge

block I/O requests. A buggy or malicious guest may trigger this

bug in dom0 or a PV driver domain, causing a denial of service or

potentially execution of arbitrary code.



This issue can be mitigated by disabling merges on the underlying

back-end block devices, e.g.:

echo 2 > /sys/block/nvme0n1/queue/nomerges



CVE-2017-12146 (stretch only)



Adrian Salido of Google reported a race condition in access to the

"driver_override" attribute for platform devices in sysfs. If

unprivileged users are permitted to access this attribute, this

might allow them to gain privileges.



CVE-2017-12153



bo Zhang reported that the cfg80211 (wifi) subsystem does not

properly validate the parameters to a netlink message. Local users

with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (in any user namespace with a

wifi device) can use this to cause a denial of service.



CVE-2017-12154



Jim Mattson of Google reported that the KVM implementation for

Intel x86 processors did not correctly handle certain nested

hypervisor configurations. A malicious guest (or nested guest in a

suitable L1 hypervisor) could use this for denial of service.



CVE-2017-14106



Andrey Konovalov discovered that a user-triggerable division by

zero in the tcp_disconnect() function could result in local denial

of service.



CVE-2017-14140



Otto Ebeling reported that the move_pages() system call performed

insufficient validation of the UIDs of the calling and target

processes, resulting in a partial ASLR bypass. This made it easier

for local users to exploit vulnerabilities in programs installed

with the set-UID permission bit set.



CVE-2017-14156



"sohu0106" reported an information leak in the atyfb video driver.

A local user with access to a framebuffer device handled by this

driver could use this to obtain sensitive information.



CVE-2017-14340



Richard Wareing discovered that the XFS implementation allows the

creation of files with the "realtime" flag on a filesystem with no

realtime device, which can result in a crash (oops). A local user

with access to an XFS filesystem that does not have a realtime

device can use this for denial of service.



CVE-2017-14489



ChunYu Wang of Red Hat discovered that the iSCSI subsystem does not

properly validate the length of a netlink message, leading to

memory corruption. A local user with permission to manage iSCSI

devices can use this for denial of service or possibly to execute

arbitrary code.



CVE-2017-14497 (stretch only)



Benjamin Poirier of SUSE reported that vnet headers are not

properly handled within the tpacket_rcv() function in the raw

packet (af_packet) feature. A local user with the CAP_NET_RAW

capability can take advantage of this flaw to cause a denial of

service (buffer overflow, and disk and memory corruption) or have

other impact.



CVE-2017-1000111



Andrey Konovalov of Google reported a race condition in the raw

packet (af_packet) feature. Local users with the CAP_NET_RAW

capability can use this for denial of service or possibly to

execute arbitrary code.



CVE-2017-1000112



Andrey Konovalov of Google reported a race condition flaw in the

UDP Fragmentation Offload (UFO) code. A local user can use this

flaw for denial of service or possibly to execute arbitrary code.



CVE-2017-1000251 / #875881



Armis Labs discovered that the Bluetooth subsystem does not

properly validate L2CAP configuration responses, leading to a

stack buffer overflow. This is one of several vulnerabilities

dubbed "Blueborne". A nearby attacker can use this to cause a

denial of service or possibly to execute arbitrary code on a

system with Bluetooth enabled.



CVE-2017-1000252 (stretch only)



Jan H. Schoenherr of Amazon reported that the KVM implementation

for Intel x86 processors did not correctly validate interrupt

injection requests. A local user with permission to use KVM could

use this for denial of service.



CVE-2017-1000370



The Qualys Research Labs reported that a large argument or

environment list can result in ASLR bypass for 32-bit PIE binaries.



CVE-2017-1000371



The Qualys Research Labs reported that a large argument

orenvironment list can result in a stack/heap clash for 32-bit

PIE binaries.



CVE-2017-1000380



Alexander Potapenko of Google reported a race condition in the ALSA

(sound) timer driver, leading to an information leak. A local user

with permission to access sound devices could use this to obtain

sensitive information.



Debian disables unprivileged user namespaces by default, but if they

are enabled (via the kernel.unprivileged_userns_clone sysctl) then

CVE-2017-11600, CVE-2017-14497 and CVE-2017-1000111 can be exploited

by any local user.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 3.16.43-2+deb8u5.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.9.30-2+deb9u5.



We recommend that you upgrade your linux packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

