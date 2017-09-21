Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for emacs

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2535-1

Rating: important

References: #1058425

Cross-References: CVE-2017-14482

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for emacs fixes one issues.



This security issue was fixed:



- CVE-2017-14482: Remote code execution via mails with "Content-Type:

text/enriched" (bsc#1058425)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



emacs-24.3-28.1

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-28.1

emacs-debugsource-24.3-28.1

emacs-nox-24.3-28.1

emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-28.1

emacs-x11-24.3-28.1

emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-28.1

etags-24.3-28.1

etags-debuginfo-24.3-28.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



emacs-el-24.3-28.1

emacs-info-24.3-28.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



emacs-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-debugsource-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-nox-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-x11-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1

etags-24.3-24.6.1

etags-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



emacs-el-24.3-24.6.1

emacs-info-24.3-24.6.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058425



