Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2535-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Do, 21. September 2017, 05:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for emacs
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2535-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1058425 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-14482
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for emacs fixes one issues.

   This security issue was fixed:

   - CVE-2017-14482: Remote code execution via mails with "Content-Type:
     text/enriched" (bsc#1058425)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      emacs-24.3-28.1
      emacs-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
      emacs-debugsource-24.3-28.1
      emacs-nox-24.3-28.1
      emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
      emacs-x11-24.3-28.1
      emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
      etags-24.3-28.1
      etags-debuginfo-24.3-28.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      emacs-el-24.3-28.1
      emacs-info-24.3-28.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      emacs-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-debugsource-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-nox-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-x11-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
      etags-24.3-24.6.1
      etags-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      emacs-el-24.3-24.6.1
      emacs-info-24.3-24.6.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058425

