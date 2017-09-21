|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for emacs
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2535-1
Rating: important
References: #1058425
Cross-References: CVE-2017-14482
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for emacs fixes one issues.
This security issue was fixed:
- CVE-2017-14482: Remote code execution via mails with "Content-Type:
text/enriched" (bsc#1058425)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1078=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
emacs-24.3-28.1
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
emacs-debugsource-24.3-28.1
emacs-nox-24.3-28.1
emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
emacs-x11-24.3-28.1
emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
etags-24.3-28.1
etags-debuginfo-24.3-28.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
emacs-el-24.3-28.1
emacs-info-24.3-28.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
emacs-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-debugsource-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-nox-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-nox-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-x11-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-x11-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
etags-24.3-24.6.1
etags-debuginfo-24.3-24.6.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
emacs-el-24.3-24.6.1
emacs-info-24.3-24.6.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058425
|
|