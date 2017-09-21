Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: samba security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2778-01

Product: Red Hat Gluster Storage

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2778

Issue date: 2017-09-21

CVE Names: CVE-2017-2619 CVE-2017-9461

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for samba is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for

RHEL 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB)

protocol and the related Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which

allow PC-compatible machines to share files, printers, and various

information.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in samba server. A malicious samba client

could use this flaw to access files and directories in areas of the server

file system not exported under the share definitions. (CVE-2017-2619)



* A flaw was found in the way Samba handled dangling symlinks. An

authenticated malicious Samba client could use this flaw to cause the smbd

daemon to enter an infinite loop and use an excessive amount of CPU and

memory. (CVE-2017-9461)



Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting CVE-2017-2619.

Upstream acknowledges Jann Horn (Google) as the original reporter of

CVE-2017-2619.



Bug Fix(es):



* In the samba configuration, by default the 'posix locking' is enabled

and

'stat cache' is disabled. Enabling 'posix locking' sends the

file lock

request to the bricks too, and disabling 'stat cache' blocks samba to

cache

certain information at the samba layer. This led to decrease in performance

of SMB access of Red Hat Gluster Storage volumes



As a fix, the following two options are included in the samba configuration

file:

posix locking = No

stat cache = Yes



Due to this, a slight improvement in the performance is observed.

(BZ#1436265)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1334397 - Samba [RHEL6] : Upon smbd crash the log displays core dump path as

/var/log/samba/cores/smbd but in actual the core is dumped in /var/log/cores

1426663 - [RHEL6] Samba: Yum update for Samba will fail due to higher versions

in RHEL 6

1429472 - CVE-2017-2619 samba: symlink race permits opening files outside share

directory

1436265 - Smb.conf options for performance improvements [RHEL6]

1444028 - [SAMBA-RHEL6]Unable to start smbd in RHEL6 as /run/smbd.pid does not

exist

1459464 - CVE-2017-9461 samba: fd_open_atomic infinite loop due to wrong

handling of dangling symlinks



6. Package List:



Red Hat Gluster 3.3 Samba on RHEL-6:



Source:

libldb-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.src.rpm

libtalloc-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.src.rpm

libtdb-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.src.rpm

libtevent-0.9.31-1.el6rhs.src.rpm

samba-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.src.rpm



noarch:

samba-common-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.noarch.rpm

samba-pidl-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ctdb-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

ctdb-tests-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

ldb-tools-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libldb-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libldb-debuginfo-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libldb-devel-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtalloc-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtalloc-debuginfo-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtalloc-devel-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtdb-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtdb-debuginfo-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtdb-devel-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtevent-0.9.31-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtevent-debuginfo-0.9.31-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libtevent-devel-0.9.31-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

libwbclient-devel-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

pyldb-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

pyldb-devel-1.1.29-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

pytalloc-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

pytalloc-devel-2.1.9-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

python-tdb-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

python-tevent-0.9.31-1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-libs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-libs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-tools-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-dc-libs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-devel-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-krb5-printing-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-libs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-python-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-test-libs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-vfs-glusterfs-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-modules-4.6.3-5.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm

tdb-tools-1.3.12-1.1.el6rhs.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2619

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9461

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZw0QPXlSAg2UNWIIRAr5wAJ4phoib6er4/mBNHnDXhtlb8FPmaACgvxe3

VOZzdVEnK72kEtUqqWQ4O2I=

=LGa8

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

