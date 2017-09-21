Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba



[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2017-263-01)



New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current

to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

patches/packages/samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This is a security release in order to address the following defects:

SMB1/2/3 connections may not require signing where they should. A man in the

middle attack may hijack client connections.

SMB3 connections don't keep encryption across DFS redirects. A man in the

middle attack can read and may alter confidential documents transferred via

a client connection, which are reached via DFS redirect when the original

connection used SMB3.

Server memory information leak over SMB1. Client with write access to a share

can cause server memory contents to be written into a file or printer.

For more information, see:

https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12150.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150

https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12151.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151

https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12163.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163

(* Security fix *)

Where to find the new packages:

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

Slackware 14.0 package:

fd4a73a3547c1249cb5b20309d89c252 samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

0d23f98b208334aa4edd39d7a3dbefe1 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

e95527c65eeaa69a0598b0101ae922cd samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

e39e7a8f5ca65af04ce9e5332462a981 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

3df01b933d043567ceb056a2b742f0df samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

7c2d26176341761bfa3e05e6fae8cd75 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

adfb225dc3023b976ce08fb62322e9c4 n/samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

ab4664b2ecbc70358da13f0091c1fce0 n/samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, if Samba is running restart it:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart





Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



