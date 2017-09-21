|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|ID:
|SSA:2017-263-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Do, 21. September 2017, 10:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2017-263-01)
New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
SMB1/2/3 connections may not require signing where they should. A man in the
middle attack may hijack client connections.
SMB3 connections don't keep encryption across DFS redirects. A man in the
middle attack can read and may alter confidential documents transferred via
a client connection, which are reached via DFS redirect when the original
connection used SMB3.
Server memory information leak over SMB1. Client with write access to a share
can cause server memory contents to be written into a file or printer.
For more information, see:
https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12150.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150
https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12151.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151
https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12163.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 package:
fd4a73a3547c1249cb5b20309d89c252 samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
0d23f98b208334aa4edd39d7a3dbefe1 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
e95527c65eeaa69a0598b0101ae922cd samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
e39e7a8f5ca65af04ce9e5332462a981 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
3df01b933d043567ceb056a2b742f0df samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
7c2d26176341761bfa3e05e6fae8cd75 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
adfb225dc3023b976ce08fb62322e9c4 n/samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
ab4664b2ecbc70358da13f0091c1fce0 n/samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, if Samba is running restart it:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|