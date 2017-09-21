Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
ID: SSA:2017-263-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Do, 21. September 2017, 10:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  samba (SSA:2017-263-01)

New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
  SMB1/2/3 connections may not require signing where they should. A man in the
  middle attack may hijack client connections.
  SMB3 connections don't keep encryption across DFS redirects. A man in the
  middle attack can read and may alter confidential documents transferred via
  a client connection, which are reached via DFS redirect when the original
  connection used SMB3.
  Server memory information leak over SMB1. Client with write access to a share
  can cause server memory contents to be written into a file or printer.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12150.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150
    https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12151.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151
    https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-12163.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
fd4a73a3547c1249cb5b20309d89c252  samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
0d23f98b208334aa4edd39d7a3dbefe1  samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
e95527c65eeaa69a0598b0101ae922cd  samba-4.4.16-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
e39e7a8f5ca65af04ce9e5332462a981  samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
3df01b933d043567ceb056a2b742f0df  samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
7c2d26176341761bfa3e05e6fae8cd75  samba-4.4.16-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
adfb225dc3023b976ce08fb62322e9c4  n/samba-4.6.8-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
ab4664b2ecbc70358da13f0091c1fce0  n/samba-4.6.8-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg samba-4.4.16-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, if Samba is running restart it:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

