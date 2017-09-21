Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: rh-mysql56-mysql security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2787-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2787

Issue date: 2017-09-21

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2016-8327 CVE-2017-3238

CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257 CVE-2017-3258

CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3273 CVE-2017-3291

CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305 CVE-2017-3308

CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313

CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318 CVE-2017-3450

CVE-2017-3452 CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456

CVE-2017-3461 CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463

CVE-2017-3464 CVE-2017-3599 CVE-2017-3600

CVE-2017-3633 CVE-2017-3634 CVE-2017-3636

CVE-2017-3641 CVE-2017-3647 CVE-2017-3648

CVE-2017-3649 CVE-2017-3651 CVE-2017-3652

CVE-2017-3653

1. Summary:



An update for rh-mysql56-mysql is now available for Red Hat Software

Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

x86_64



3. Description:



MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. It consists of

the MySQL server daemon, mysqld, and many client programs.



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

rh-mysql56-mysql (5.6.37).



Security Fix(es):



* An integer overflow flaw leading to a buffer overflow was found in the

way MySQL parsed connection handshake packets. An unauthenticated remote

attacker with access to the MySQL port could use this flaw to crash the

mysqld daemon. (CVE-2017-3599)



* It was discovered that the mysql and mysqldump tools did not correctly

handle database and table names containing newline characters. A database

user with privileges to create databases or tables could cause the mysql

command to execute arbitrary shell or SQL commands while restoring database

backup created using the mysqldump tool. (CVE-2016-5483, CVE-2017-3600)



* Multiple flaws were found in the way the MySQL init script handled

initialization of the database data directory and permission setting on the

error log file. The mysql operating system user could use these flaws to

escalate their privileges to root. (CVE-2017-3265)



* It was discovered that the mysqld_safe script honored the ledir option

value set in a MySQL configuration file. A user able to modify one of the

MySQL configuration files could use this flaw to escalate their privileges

to root. (CVE-2017-3291)



* It was discovered that the MySQL client command line tools only checked

after authentication whether server supported SSL. A man-in-the-middle

attacker could use this flaw to hijack client's authentication to the

server even if the client was configured to require SSL connection.

(CVE-2017-3305)



* Multiple flaws were found in the way the mysqld_safe script handled

creation of error log file. The mysql operating system user could use these

flaws to escalate their privileges to root. (CVE-2017-3312)



* A flaw was found in the way MySQL client library (libmysqlclient) handled

prepared statements when server connection was lost. A malicious server or

a man-in-the-middle attacker could possibly use this flaw to crash an

application using libmysqlclient. (CVE-2017-3302)



* This update fixes several vulnerabilities in the MySQL database server.

Information about these flaws can be found on the Oracle Critical Patch

Update Advisory pages listed in the References section. (CVE-2016-8327,

CVE-2017-3238, CVE-2017-3244, CVE-2017-3257, CVE-2017-3258, CVE-2017-3273,

CVE-2017-3308, CVE-2017-3309, CVE-2017-3313, CVE-2017-3317, CVE-2017-3318,

CVE-2017-3450, CVE-2017-3452, CVE-2017-3453, CVE-2017-3456, CVE-2017-3461,

CVE-2017-3462, CVE-2017-3463, CVE-2017-3464, CVE-2017-3633, CVE-2017-3634,

CVE-2017-3636, CVE-2017-3641, CVE-2017-3647, CVE-2017-3648, CVE-2017-3649,

CVE-2017-3651, CVE-2017-3652, CVE-2017-3653)



Red Hat would like to thank Pali Rohár for reporting CVE-2017-3305.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, the md5() function was blocked by MySQL in FIPS mode because

the MD5 hash algorithm is considered insecure. Consequently, the mysqld

daemon failed with error messages when FIPS mode was enabled. With this

update, md5() is allowed in FIPS mode for non-security operations. Note

that users are able to use md5() for security purposes but such usage is

not supported by Red Hat. (BZ#1452469)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the MySQL server daemon (mysqld) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1414133 - CVE-2017-3312 mysql: insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,

incomplete CVE-2016-6664 fix (CPU Jan 2017)

1414337 - CVE-2016-8327 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability

(CPU Jan 2017)

1414338 - CVE-2017-3238 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jan 2017)

1414342 - CVE-2017-3244 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan

2017)

1414350 - CVE-2017-3257 mysql: Server: InnoDB unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jan 2017)

1414351 - CVE-2017-3258 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan

2017)

1414352 - CVE-2017-3273 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan

2017)

1414353 - CVE-2017-3313 mysql: Server: MyISAM unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jan 2017)

1414355 - CVE-2017-3317 mysql: Logging unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan 2017)

1414357 - CVE-2017-3318 mysql: Server: Error Handling unspecified vulnerability

(CPU Jan 2017)

1414423 - CVE-2017-3265 mysql: unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (CPU Jan

2017)

1414429 - CVE-2017-3291 mysql: unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (CPU Jan

2017)

1422119 - CVE-2017-3302 mysql: prepared statement handle use-after-free after

disconnect

1431690 - CVE-2017-3305 mysql: incorrect enforcement of ssl-mode=REQUIRED in

MySQL 5.5 and 5.6

1433010 - CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2017-3600 mariadb, mysql: Incorrect input

validation allowing code execution via mysqldump

1443358 - CVE-2017-3308 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr

2017)

1443359 - CVE-2017-3309 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Apr 2017)

1443363 - CVE-2017-3450 mysql: Server: Memcached unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Apr 2017)

1443364 - CVE-2017-3452 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Apr 2017)

1443365 - CVE-2017-3453 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Apr 2017)

1443369 - CVE-2017-3456 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr

2017)

1443376 - CVE-2017-3461 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified

vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)

1443377 - CVE-2017-3462 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified

vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)

1443378 - CVE-2017-3463 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified

vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)

1443379 - CVE-2017-3464 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr

2017)

1443386 - CVE-2017-3599 mysql: integer underflow in get_56_lenc_string()

leading to DoS (CPU Apr 2017)

1472683 - CVE-2017-3633 mysql: Server: Memcached unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jul 2017)

1472684 - CVE-2017-3634 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul

2017)

1472686 - CVE-2017-3636 mysql: Client programs unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jul 2017)

1472693 - CVE-2017-3641 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul

2017)

1472703 - CVE-2017-3647 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability

(CPU Jul 2017)

1472704 - CVE-2017-3648 mysql: Server: Charsets unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jul 2017)

1472705 - CVE-2017-3649 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability

(CPU Jul 2017)

1472708 - CVE-2017-3651 mysql: Client mysqldump unspecified vulnerability (CPU

Jul 2017)

1472710 - CVE-2017-3652 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul

2017)

1472711 - CVE-2017-3653 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul

2017)

1477575 - service start fails due to wrong selinux type of logfile

1482122 - Test case failure:

/CoreOS/mysql/Regression/bz1149143-mysql-general-log-doesn-t-work-with-FIFO-file



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5483

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8327

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3257

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3273

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3302

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3305

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3308

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3309

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3313

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3450

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3452

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3453

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3456

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3461

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3462

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3463

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3464

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3599

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3600

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3633

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3634

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3636

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3641

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3647

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3648

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3649

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3651

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3652

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3653

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

cpujan2017-2881727.html#AppendixMSQL

cpuapr2017-3236618.html#AppendixMSQL

cpujul2017-3236622.html#AppendixMSQL

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-35.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-36.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-37.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

