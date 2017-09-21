Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: rh-mysql56-mysql security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2787-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2787
Issue date: 2017-09-21
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2016-8327 CVE-2017-3238
CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257 CVE-2017-3258
CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3273 CVE-2017-3291
CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305 CVE-2017-3308
CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313
CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318 CVE-2017-3450
CVE-2017-3452 CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456
CVE-2017-3461 CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463
CVE-2017-3464 CVE-2017-3599 CVE-2017-3600
CVE-2017-3633 CVE-2017-3634 CVE-2017-3636
CVE-2017-3641 CVE-2017-3647 CVE-2017-3648
CVE-2017-3649 CVE-2017-3651 CVE-2017-3652
CVE-2017-3653
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-mysql56-mysql is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
x86_64
3. Description:
MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. It consists of
the MySQL server daemon, mysqld, and many client programs.
The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-mysql56-mysql (5.6.37).
Security Fix(es):
* An integer overflow flaw leading to a buffer overflow was found in the
way MySQL parsed connection handshake packets. An unauthenticated remote
attacker with access to the MySQL port could use this flaw to crash the
mysqld daemon. (CVE-2017-3599)
* It was discovered that the mysql and mysqldump tools did not correctly
handle database and table names containing newline characters. A database
user with privileges to create databases or tables could cause the mysql
command to execute arbitrary shell or SQL commands while restoring database
backup created using the mysqldump tool. (CVE-2016-5483, CVE-2017-3600)
* Multiple flaws were found in the way the MySQL init script handled
initialization of the database data directory and permission setting on the
error log file. The mysql operating system user could use these flaws to
escalate their privileges to root. (CVE-2017-3265)
* It was discovered that the mysqld_safe script honored the ledir option
value set in a MySQL configuration file. A user able to modify one of the
MySQL configuration files could use this flaw to escalate their privileges
to root. (CVE-2017-3291)
* It was discovered that the MySQL client command line tools only checked
after authentication whether server supported SSL. A man-in-the-middle
attacker could use this flaw to hijack client's authentication to the
server even if the client was configured to require SSL connection.
(CVE-2017-3305)
* Multiple flaws were found in the way the mysqld_safe script handled
creation of error log file. The mysql operating system user could use these
flaws to escalate their privileges to root. (CVE-2017-3312)
* A flaw was found in the way MySQL client library (libmysqlclient) handled
prepared statements when server connection was lost. A malicious server or
a man-in-the-middle attacker could possibly use this flaw to crash an
application using libmysqlclient. (CVE-2017-3302)
* This update fixes several vulnerabilities in the MySQL database server.
Information about these flaws can be found on the Oracle Critical Patch
Update Advisory pages listed in the References section. (CVE-2016-8327,
CVE-2017-3238, CVE-2017-3244, CVE-2017-3257, CVE-2017-3258, CVE-2017-3273,
CVE-2017-3308, CVE-2017-3309, CVE-2017-3313, CVE-2017-3317, CVE-2017-3318,
CVE-2017-3450, CVE-2017-3452, CVE-2017-3453, CVE-2017-3456, CVE-2017-3461,
CVE-2017-3462, CVE-2017-3463, CVE-2017-3464, CVE-2017-3633, CVE-2017-3634,
CVE-2017-3636, CVE-2017-3641, CVE-2017-3647, CVE-2017-3648, CVE-2017-3649,
CVE-2017-3651, CVE-2017-3652, CVE-2017-3653)
Red Hat would like to thank Pali Rohár for reporting CVE-2017-3305.
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, the md5() function was blocked by MySQL in FIPS mode because
the MD5 hash algorithm is considered insecure. Consequently, the mysqld
daemon failed with error messages when FIPS mode was enabled. With this
update, md5() is allowed in FIPS mode for non-security operations. Note
that users are able to use md5() for security purposes but such usage is
not supported by Red Hat. (BZ#1452469)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the MySQL server daemon (mysqld) will be
restarted automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1414133 - CVE-2017-3312 mysql: insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,
incomplete CVE-2016-6664 fix (CPU Jan 2017)
1414337 - CVE-2016-8327 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability
(CPU Jan 2017)
1414338 - CVE-2017-3238 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jan 2017)
1414342 - CVE-2017-3244 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan
2017)
1414350 - CVE-2017-3257 mysql: Server: InnoDB unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jan 2017)
1414351 - CVE-2017-3258 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan
2017)
1414352 - CVE-2017-3273 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan
2017)
1414353 - CVE-2017-3313 mysql: Server: MyISAM unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jan 2017)
1414355 - CVE-2017-3317 mysql: Logging unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jan 2017)
1414357 - CVE-2017-3318 mysql: Server: Error Handling unspecified vulnerability
(CPU Jan 2017)
1414423 - CVE-2017-3265 mysql: unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (CPU Jan
2017)
1414429 - CVE-2017-3291 mysql: unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (CPU Jan
2017)
1422119 - CVE-2017-3302 mysql: prepared statement handle use-after-free after
disconnect
1431690 - CVE-2017-3305 mysql: incorrect enforcement of ssl-mode=REQUIRED in
MySQL 5.5 and 5.6
1433010 - CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2017-3600 mariadb, mysql: Incorrect input
validation allowing code execution via mysqldump
1443358 - CVE-2017-3308 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr
2017)
1443359 - CVE-2017-3309 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Apr 2017)
1443363 - CVE-2017-3450 mysql: Server: Memcached unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Apr 2017)
1443364 - CVE-2017-3452 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Apr 2017)
1443365 - CVE-2017-3453 mysql: Server: Optimizer unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Apr 2017)
1443369 - CVE-2017-3456 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr
2017)
1443376 - CVE-2017-3461 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified
vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)
1443377 - CVE-2017-3462 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified
vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)
1443378 - CVE-2017-3463 mysql: Server: Security: Privileges unspecified
vulnerability (CPU Apr 2017)
1443379 - CVE-2017-3464 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Apr
2017)
1443386 - CVE-2017-3599 mysql: integer underflow in get_56_lenc_string()
leading to DoS (CPU Apr 2017)
1472683 - CVE-2017-3633 mysql: Server: Memcached unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jul 2017)
1472684 - CVE-2017-3634 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul
2017)
1472686 - CVE-2017-3636 mysql: Client programs unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jul 2017)
1472693 - CVE-2017-3641 mysql: Server: DML unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul
2017)
1472703 - CVE-2017-3647 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability
(CPU Jul 2017)
1472704 - CVE-2017-3648 mysql: Server: Charsets unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jul 2017)
1472705 - CVE-2017-3649 mysql: Server: Replication unspecified vulnerability
(CPU Jul 2017)
1472708 - CVE-2017-3651 mysql: Client mysqldump unspecified vulnerability (CPU
Jul 2017)
1472710 - CVE-2017-3652 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul
2017)
1472711 - CVE-2017-3653 mysql: Server: DDL unspecified vulnerability (CPU Jul
2017)
1477575 - service start fails due to wrong selinux type of logfile
1482122 - Test case failure:
/CoreOS/mysql/Regression/bz1149143-mysql-general-log-doesn-t-work-with-FIFO-file
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-mysql56-mysql-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-bench-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-common-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-config-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-debuginfo-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-devel-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-errmsg-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-server-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-mysql56-mysql-test-5.6.37-5.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5483
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8327
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3257
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3273
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3302
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3305
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3308
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3309
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3313
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3450
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3452
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3453
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3456
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3461
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3462
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3463
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3464
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3599
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3600
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3633
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3634
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3636
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3641
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3647
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3648
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3649
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3651
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3652
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3653
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
cpujan2017-2881727.html#AppendixMSQL
cpuapr2017-3236618.html#AppendixMSQL
cpujul2017-3236622.html#AppendixMSQL
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-35.html
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-36.html
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-37.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZw22SXlSAg2UNWIIRAg+AAJ9ukyYr/M6YIN1R4jkfNNvPLuh3VQCgusVl
3HYxnvfTwaL5XJZOGrDTY4U=
=PMbS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce