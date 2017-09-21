Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2540-1

Rating: important

References: #1027519 #1055695 #1056278 #1056280 #1056281

#1056282

Cross-References: CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318

CVE-2017-14319

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has two

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for

an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute

arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)

- CVE-2017-14318: The function __gnttab_cache_flush missed a check for

grant tables, allowing a malicious guest to crash the host or for x86 PV

guests to potentially escalate privileges (XSA-232, bsc#1056280)

- CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free

allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).

- CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious

or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor

(XSA-234, bsc#1056282).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1055695: Fixed restoring updates for HVM guests for ballooned domUs



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1080=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-devel-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-libs-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-doc-html-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-tools-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14316.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14317.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14318.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14319.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055695

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056278

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056280

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056281

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056282



