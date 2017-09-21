Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2540-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Do, 21. September 2017, 12:37
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2540-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027519 #1055695 #1056278 #1056280 #1056281 
                    #1056282 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318
                    CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has two
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
     an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
     arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
   - CVE-2017-14318: The function __gnttab_cache_flush missed a check for
     grant tables, allowing a malicious guest to crash the host or for x86 PV
     guests to potentially escalate privileges (XSA-232, bsc#1056280)
   - CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
     allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
   - CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
     or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
     (XSA-234, bsc#1056282).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1055695: Fixed restoring updates for HVM guests for ballooned domUs

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1080=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-devel-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-libs-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-tools-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1


