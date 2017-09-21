|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:2540-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Do, 21. September 2017, 12:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2540-1
Rating: important
References: #1027519 #1055695 #1056278 #1056280 #1056281
#1056282
Cross-References: CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318
CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has two
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
- CVE-2017-14318: The function __gnttab_cache_flush missed a check for
grant tables, allowing a malicious guest to crash the host or for x86 PV
guests to potentially escalate privileges (XSA-232, bsc#1056280)
- CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
- CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
(XSA-234, bsc#1056282).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1055695: Fixed restoring updates for HVM guests for ballooned domUs
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1080=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-devel-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-libs-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
xen-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-doc-html-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-tools-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.3_04-11.15.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14316.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14317.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14318.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14319.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055695
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056278
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056280
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056281
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056282
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|