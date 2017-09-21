Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Perl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Perl
ID: DSA-3982-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch, Debian buster
Datum: Do, 21. September 2017, 14:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12883
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12837

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3982-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 21, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : perl
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-12837 CVE-2017-12883
Debian Bug     : 875596 875597

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the implementation of the
Perl programming language. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures
project identifies the following problems:

CVE-2017-12837

    Jakub Wilk reported a heap buffer overflow flaw in the regular
    expression compiler, allowing a remote attacker to cause a denial of
    service via a specially crafted regular expression with the
    case-insensitive modifier.

CVE-2017-12883

    Jakub Wilk reported a buffer over-read flaw in the regular
    expression parser, allowing a remote attacker to cause a denial of
    service or information leak.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 5.20.2-3+deb8u9.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.24.1-3+deb9u2.

For the testing distribution (buster), these problems have been fixed
in version 5.26.0-8.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.26.0-8.

We recommend that you upgrade your perl packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
