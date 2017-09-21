|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Perl
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Perl
|ID:
|DSA-3982-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch, Debian buster
|Datum:
|Do, 21. September 2017, 14:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12883
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12837
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3982-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : perl
CVE ID : CVE-2017-12837 CVE-2017-12883
Debian Bug : 875596 875597
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the implementation of the
Perl programming language. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures
project identifies the following problems:
CVE-2017-12837
Jakub Wilk reported a heap buffer overflow flaw in the regular
expression compiler, allowing a remote attacker to cause a denial of
service via a specially crafted regular expression with the
case-insensitive modifier.
CVE-2017-12883
Jakub Wilk reported a buffer over-read flaw in the regular
expression parser, allowing a remote attacker to cause a denial of
service or information leak.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 5.20.2-3+deb8u9.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.24.1-3+deb9u2.
For the testing distribution (buster), these problems have been fixed
in version 5.26.0-8.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.26.0-8.
We recommend that you upgrade your perl packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
