Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|RHSA-2017:2791-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Do, 21. September 2017, 15:10
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12150
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12163
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: samba4 security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2791-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2791
Issue date: 2017-09-21
CVE Names: CVE-2017-12150 CVE-2017-12163
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for samba4 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB) or
Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which allows PC-compatible
machines to share files, printers, and other information.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that samba did not enforce "SMB signing" when certain
configuration options were enabled. A remote attacker could launch a
man-in-the-middle attack and retrieve information in plain-text.
(CVE-2017-12150)
* An information leak flaw was found in the way SMB1 protocol was
implemented by Samba. A malicious client could use this flaw to dump server
memory contents to a file on the samba share or to a shared printer, though
the exact area of server memory cannot be controlled by the attacker.
(CVE-2017-12163)
Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting CVE-2017-12150
and Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam), Stefan Metzmacher
(SerNet), and Jeremy Allison (Google) for reporting CVE-2017-12163.
Upstream acknowledges Stefan Metzmacher (SerNet) as the original reporter
of CVE-2017-12150.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1488400 - CVE-2017-12150 samba: Some code path don't enforce smb signing,
when they should
1491206 - CVE-2017-12163 Samba: Server memory information leak over SMB1
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12150
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12163
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
