Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: samba security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2789-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2789

Issue date: 2017-09-21

CVE Names: CVE-2017-12150 CVE-2017-12163 CVE-2017-2619

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for samba is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB)

protocol and the related Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which

allow PC-compatible machines to share files, printers, and various

information.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in samba server. A malicious samba client

could use this flaw to access files and directories in areas of the server

file system not exported under the share definitions. (CVE-2017-2619)



* It was found that samba did not enforce "SMB signing" when certain

configuration options were enabled. A remote attacker could launch a

man-in-the-middle attack and retrieve information in plain-text.

(CVE-2017-12150)



* An information leak flaw was found in the way SMB1 protocol was

implemented by Samba. A malicious client could use this flaw to dump server

memory contents to a file on the samba share or to a shared printer, though

the exact area of server memory cannot be controlled by the attacker.

(CVE-2017-12163)



Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting CVE-2017-2619

and CVE-2017-12150 and Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam),

Stefan Metzmacher (SerNet), and Jeremy Allison (Google) for reporting

CVE-2017-12163. Upstream acknowledges Jann Horn (Google) as the original

reporter of CVE-2017-2619; and Stefan Metzmacher (SerNet) as the original

reporter of CVE-2017-12150.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1429472 - CVE-2017-2619 samba: symlink race permits opening files outside share

directory

1488400 - CVE-2017-12150 samba: Some code path don't enforce smb signing,

when they should

1491206 - CVE-2017-12163 Samba: Server memory information leak over SMB1



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-glusterfs-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-glusterfs-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-glusterfs-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-client-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-common-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-clients-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

libsmbclient-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-debuginfo-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-doc-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-domainjoin-gui-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-glusterfs-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-swat-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba-winbind-devel-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba-winbind-krb5-locator-3.6.23-45.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12150

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12163

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2619

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZw8peXlSAg2UNWIIRAkMyAKCOrxu9yeDTBhC6VFvZ3y3tj5xkswCfaBzw

kC/JuA11JmVZt3SJSNpB1pE=

=cbPQ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



