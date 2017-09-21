|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|USN-3426-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Do, 21. September 2017, 19:49
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12163
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12151
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12150
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3426-1
September 21, 2017
samba vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.
Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix
Details:
Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly enforced SMB signing in
certain situations. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform a man
in the middle attack. (CVE-2017-12150)
Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly handled encryption
across DFS redirects. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform a
man in the middle attack. (CVE-2017-12151)
Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu discovered that Samba incorrectly handled memory
when SMB1 is being used. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to
obtain server memory contents. (CVE-2017-12163)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.7
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.11
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.12
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3426-1
CVE-2017-12150, CVE-2017-12151, CVE-2017-12163
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.7
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.11
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.12
