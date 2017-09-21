Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

[USN-3426-1] Samba vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3426-1

September 21, 2017



samba vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly enforced SMB signing in

certain situations. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform a man

in the middle attack. (CVE-2017-12150)



Stefan Metzmacher discovered that Samba incorrectly handled encryption

across DFS redirects. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform a

man in the middle attack. (CVE-2017-12151)



Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu discovered that Samba incorrectly handled memory

when SMB1 is being used. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

obtain server memory contents. (CVE-2017-12163)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.7



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.11



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.12



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3426-1

CVE-2017-12150, CVE-2017-12151, CVE-2017-12163



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.7

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.11

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.12







