Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2541-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10806
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12135
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12855
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11334

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2541-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002573 #1027519 #1032598 #1037413 #1046637 
                    #1047675 #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788 
                    #1052686 #1056278 #1056281 #1056282 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
                    CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137
                    CVE-2017-12855 CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317
                    CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
     malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
     privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
   - CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
     privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
   - CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
     allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
     qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
   - CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
     crafted DHCP
     options string (bsc#1049578).
   - CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed
     local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to
     logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).
   - CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
     during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
   - CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
     potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).
   - CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
     an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
     arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
   - CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
     allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
   - CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
     or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
     (XSA-234, bsc#1056282).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd
   - bsc#1032598: Prevent removal of NVME devices
   - bsc#1037413: Support for newer intel cpu's, mwait-idle driver and
 skylake


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-1576=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1576=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12135.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12137.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12855.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14316.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14317.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14319.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002573
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032598
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037413
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046637
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047675
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048920
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049578
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051787
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051788
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052686
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056278
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056281
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056282

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

4
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.12 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Kali Linux 2017.2 mit neuen Werk­zeu­gen ver­öf­fent­licht

2
GNOME-Foun­da­ti­on sagt Pu­rism Un­ter­stüt­zung beim Li­brem 5 zu

4
Git­hub stellt Atom-IDE vor

0
Ora­cle stellt SPARC M8-Pro­zes­sor vor

32
Open­suse Tum­ble­weed er­hält Nvi­di­a-Re­po­si­to­ri­um

22
Er­geb­nis­se der Ubu­ntu »18.04 LTS Desk­top Sur­vey«

10
Mul­ti­me­di­a-Frame­work Pi­pe­wire vor­ge­stellt

2
Mi­ni-De­bConf 2017 in Cam­bridge

10
Face­boo­k: Die Zu­kunft von HHVM
 
Werbung