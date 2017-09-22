|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2541-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:06
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2541-1
Rating: important
References: #1002573 #1027519 #1032598 #1037413 #1046637
#1047675 #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788
#1052686 #1056278 #1056281 #1056282
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
CVE-2017-11434 CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137
CVE-2017-12855 CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317
CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
crafted DHCP
options string (bsc#1049578).
- CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow in hw/usb/redirect.c allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service via vectors related to
logging debug messages (bsc#1047675).
- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).
- CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
- CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
- CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
(XSA-234, bsc#1056282).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd
- bsc#1032598: Prevent removal of NVME devices
- bsc#1037413: Support for newer intel cpu's, mwait-idle driver and
skylake
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-1576=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1576=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_22_k3.12.61_52.89-22.51.2
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_22-22.51.2
References:
--
|
|