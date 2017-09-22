Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3427-1

September 21, 2017



emacs24 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Emacs could be made to run programs as your login if it

opened a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- emacs24: GNU Emacs editor



Details:



Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs incorrectly handled certain

files. If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted file, an

attacker could possibly use this to execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

Â emacs24Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24.5+1-6ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

Â emacs24Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24.3+1-2ubuntu1.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3427-1

Â CVE-2017-14482



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs24/24.5+1-6ubuntu1.1

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs24/24.3+1-2ubuntu1.1



