Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|ID:
|USN-3427-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3427-1
September 21, 2017
emacs24 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Emacs could be made to run programs as your login if it
opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- emacs24: GNU Emacs editor
Details:
Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs incorrectly handled certain
files. If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted file, an
attacker could possibly use this to execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
Â emacs24Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24.5+1-6ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â emacs24Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24.3+1-2ubuntu1.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3427-1
Â CVE-2017-14482
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs24/24.5+1-6ubuntu1.1
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs24/24.3+1-2ubuntu1.1
