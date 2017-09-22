Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: USN-3428-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3428-1
September 21, 2017

emacs25 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

Emacs could be made to run programs as your login if it opened a
specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- emacs25: GNU Emacs editor

Details:

Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs incorrectly handled certain
files. If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted file, an
attacker could possibly use this to execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
Â  emacs25Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
Â  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3428-1
Â  CVE-2017-14482

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs25/25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1

