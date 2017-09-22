|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|USN-3428-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:24
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3428-1
September 21, 2017
emacs25 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Emacs could be made to run programs as your login if it opened a
specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- emacs25: GNU Emacs editor
Details:
Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs incorrectly handled certain
files. If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted file, an
attacker could possibly use this to execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
Â emacs25Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3428-1
Â CVE-2017-14482
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs25/25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1
