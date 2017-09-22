Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3428-1

September 21, 2017



emacs25 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Emacs could be made to run programs as your login if it opened a

specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- emacs25: GNU Emacs editor



Details:



Charles A. Roelli discovered that Emacs incorrectly handled certain

files. If a user were tricked into opening a specially crafted file, an

attacker could possibly use this to execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

Â emacs25Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3428-1

Â CVE-2017-14482



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/emacs25/25.1+1-3ubuntu4.1



