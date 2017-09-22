Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-LibRaw

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-7699952c1b

2017-09-21 20:19:59.877164

Name : mingw-LibRaw

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.18.4

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.libraw.org

Summary : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo cameras

Description :

MinGW Windows LibRaw library.



Update to version 0.18.4, see

https://github.com/LibRaw/LibRaw/blob/0.18-stable/Changelog.txt for details.

---- Update to version 0.18.3, see https://www.libraw.org/news/libraw-0-18-3

for details.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488946 - CVE-2017-13735 mingw-LibRaw: libraw: Floating point

exception in kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488946

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-LibRaw' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

