Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-LibRaw

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-7699952c1b2017-09-21 20:19:59.877164--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : mingw-LibRawProduct : Fedora 26Version : 0.18.4Release : 1.fc26URL : http://www.libraw.orgSummary : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo camerasDescription :MinGW Windows LibRaw library.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Update to version 0.18.4, seehttps://github.com/LibRaw/LibRaw/blob/0.18-stable/Changelog.txt for details.---- Update to version 0.18.3, see https://www.libraw.org/news/libraw-0-18-3for details.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1488946 - CVE-2017-13735 mingw-LibRaw: libraw: Floating point exception in kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488946--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-LibRaw' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org