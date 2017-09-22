Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-LibRaw
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in mingw-LibRaw
ID: FEDORA-2017-7699952c1b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 22. September 2017, 07:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13735

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7699952c1b
2017-09-21 20:19:59.877164
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : mingw-LibRaw
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 0.18.4
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://www.libraw.org
Summary     : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo cameras
Description :
MinGW Windows LibRaw library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to version 0.18.4, see
https://github.com/LibRaw/LibRaw/blob/0.18-stable/Changelog.txt for details.
----  Update to version 0.18.3, see https://www.libraw.org/news/libraw-0-18-3
for details.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1488946 - CVE-2017-13735 mingw-LibRaw: libraw: Floating point
 exception in kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488946
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-LibRaw' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

4
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.12 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Kali Linux 2017.2 mit neuen Werk­zeu­gen ver­öf­fent­licht

2
GNOME-Foun­da­ti­on sagt Pu­rism Un­ter­stüt­zung beim Li­brem 5 zu

4
Git­hub stellt Atom-IDE vor

0
Ora­cle stellt SPARC M8-Pro­zes­sor vor

32
Open­suse Tum­ble­weed er­hält Nvi­di­a-Re­po­si­to­ri­um

22
Er­geb­nis­se der Ubu­ntu »18.04 LTS Desk­top Sur­vey«

10
Mul­ti­me­di­a-Frame­work Pi­pe­wire vor­ge­stellt

2
Mi­ni-De­bConf 2017 in Cam­bridge

10
Face­boo­k: Die Zu­kunft von HHVM
 
Werbung