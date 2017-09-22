Sicherheit: Denial of Service in spice

SUSE Security Update: Security update for spice

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2552-1

Rating: important

References: #1046779

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7506

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for spice fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2017-7506: Fixed an out-of-bounds memory access when processing

specially crafted messages from authenticated attacker to the spice

server resulting into crash and/or server memory leak (bsc#1046779).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1581=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1581=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1581=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libspice-server-devel-0.12.8-3.9

spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9

libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9

spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):



libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9

libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9

spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7506.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046779



