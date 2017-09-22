Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in spice
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in spice
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2552-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
Datum: Fr, 22. September 2017, 17:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7506

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for spice
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2552-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1046779 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7506
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for spice fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2017-7506: Fixed an out-of-bounds memory access when processing
     specially crafted messages from authenticated attacker to the spice
     server resulting into crash and/or server memory leak (bsc#1046779).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1581=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1581=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1581=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libspice-server-devel-0.12.8-3.9
      spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9
      libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9
      spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9
      libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9
      spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7506.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046779

