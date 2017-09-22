|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in spice
|Name:
|Denial of Service in spice
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2552-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Fr, 22. September 2017, 17:00
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7506
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for spice
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2552-1
Rating: important
References: #1046779
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7506
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for spice fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2017-7506: Fixed an out-of-bounds memory access when processing
specially crafted messages from authenticated attacker to the spice
server resulting into crash and/or server memory leak (bsc#1046779).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1581=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1581=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1581=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libspice-server-devel-0.12.8-3.9
spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9
libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9
spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):
libspice-server1-0.12.8-3.9
libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.8-3.9
spice-debugsource-0.12.8-3.9
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7506.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046779
--
|
|