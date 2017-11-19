Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
ID: 201711-16
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 19. November 2017, 22:31
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12635
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12636

Originalnachricht

 

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201711-16
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: CouchDB: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 19, 2017
     Bugs: #637516
       ID: 201711-16

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in CouchDB, the worst of which
could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary shell commands.

Background
==========

Apache CouchDB is a distributed, fault-tolerant and schema-free
document-oriented database.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/couchdb               < 1.7.1                    >= 1.7.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in CouchDB. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could execute arbitrary shell commands or escalate
privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All CouchDB users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/couchdb-1.7.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-12635
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12635
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-12636
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12636

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201711-16

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
Werbung