Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
201711-16
Gentoo
Keine Angabe
So, 19. November 2017, 22:31
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12635
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12636
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201711-16
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: CouchDB: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 19, 2017
Bugs: #637516
ID: 201711-16
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in CouchDB, the worst of which
could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary shell commands.
Background
Apache CouchDB is a distributed, fault-tolerant and schema-free
document-oriented database.
Affected packages
1 dev-db/couchdb < 1.7.1 >= 1.7.1
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in CouchDB. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
A remote attacker could execute arbitrary shell commands or escalate
privileges.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All CouchDB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/couchdb-1.7.1"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-12635
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12635
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-12636
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-12636
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201711-16
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
