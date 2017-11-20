Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in RoundCube Webmail

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : roundcubemail

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.3.3

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.roundcube.net

Summary : Round Cube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client

Description :

RoundCube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client

with an application-like user interface. It provides full

functionality you expect from an e-mail client, including MIME

support, address book, folder manipulation, message searching

and spell checking. RoundCube Webmail is written in PHP and

requires a database: MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite are known to

work. The user interface is fully skinnable using XHTML and

CSS 2.



Upstream announcement for **version 1.3.3** This is a security update to the

stable version 1.3. It primarily fixes a recently discovered file disclosure

vulnerability caused by insufficient input validation in conjunction with file-

based attachment plugins, which are used by default. More details will be

published under CVE-2017-16651. We strongly recommend to update all productive

installations of Roundcube. Please do backup your data before updating!

**Changelog** - Fix decoding of mailto: links with + character in HTML

messages

(#6020) - Fix false reporting of failed upgrade in installto.sh (#6019) - Fix

file disclosure vulnerability caused by insufficient input validation

**CVE-2017-16651** (#6026) - Fix mangled non-ASCII characters in links in HTML

messages (#6028)

