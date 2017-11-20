|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-62e3a94f2a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 20. November 2017, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15115
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-62e3a94f2a
2017-11-19 22:25:37.444589
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.13.13
Release : 200.fc26
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
The 4.13.13 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1513345 - CVE-2017-15115 kernel: use-after-free in
sctp_cmp_addr_exact
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513345
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|