Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-62e3a94f2a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 20. November 2017, 07:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15115

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-62e3a94f2a
2017-11-19 22:25:37.444589
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 4.13.13
Release     : 200.fc26
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

Update Information:

The 4.13.13 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1513345 - CVE-2017-15115 kernel: use-after-free in
 sctp_cmp_addr_exact
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1513345
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
