Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in .NET
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in .NET
ID: RHSA-2017:3248-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat dotNET on RHEL
Datum: Mo, 20. November 2017, 15:24
Referenzen: https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.1/1.1.5.md
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/34
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.0/1.0.8.md
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11770
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/2.0/2.0.3.md
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/44
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8585

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: .NET Core security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3248-01
Product:           dotNET on RHEL
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3248
Issue date:        2017-11-20
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-8585 CVE-2017-11770 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

A security update for .NET Core on RHEL is now available.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

New versions of .NET Core that address several security vulnerabilities are
now available. The updated versions are .NET Core 1.0.8, 1.1.5 and 2.0.3.

Security Fixes:

* By providing an invalid culture, an attacker can cause a recursive lookup
that leads to a denial of service. (CVE-2017-8585)

* Supplying a specially crafted certificate can cause an infinite
X509Chain, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11770)

4. Solution:

Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata
relevant to your system have been applied.

For details on how to apply this update, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1512982 - CVE-2017-8585 dotNet: DDoS via invalid culture
1512992 - CVE-2017-11770 dotNET: DDos via bad certificate

6. Package List:

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8585
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11770
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/34
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/44

https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/2.0/2.0.3.md
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.1/1.1.5.md
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.0/1.0.8.md

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaEsB8XlSAg2UNWIIRAmOjAJ9wjYtfCUbtPpsnb6lS24iFpnlohwCfW3q7
qK6A1l+OTjiiqdhM/cGc8ZU=
=DZ68
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

3
Raspber­ry Pi Sli­de­show ak­tua­li­siert

2
OTRS 6 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Su­per­Tu­xKart 0.9.3 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen

20
Ubu­ntu 18.04 LTS soll Gno­me-Apps als Snaps brin­gen

1
OpenBSD ver­stei­gert hand­si­gnier­tes CD-Set

18
GNU Nano 2.9.0 mit Tas­ta­tur­m­a­kros er­schie­nen

5
Mi­cro­soft wird Pla­tin-S­pon­sor der Ma­ri­aDB Foun­da­ti­on

4
Sea­son of KDE 2018 an­ge­kün­digt

4
Ghos­tBSD 11.1 ver­wirft die 32-Bit-Ar­chi­tek­tur

0
Aka­de­my 2018 in Wien
 
Werbung