Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in .NET
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in .NET
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3248-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat dotNET on RHEL
|Datum:
|Mo, 20. November 2017, 15:24
|Referenzen:
|https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.1/1.1.5.md
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/34
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.0/1.0.8.md
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11770
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/2.0/2.0.3.md
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/44
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8585
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: .NET Core security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3248-01
Product: dotNET on RHEL
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3248
Issue date: 2017-11-20
CVE Names: CVE-2017-8585 CVE-2017-11770
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
A security update for .NET Core on RHEL is now available.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
New versions of .NET Core that address several security vulnerabilities are
now available. The updated versions are .NET Core 1.0.8, 1.1.5 and 2.0.3.
Security Fixes:
* By providing an invalid culture, an attacker can cause a recursive lookup
that leads to a denial of service. (CVE-2017-8585)
* Supplying a specially crafted certificate can cause an infinite
X509Chain, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11770)
4. Solution:
Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata
relevant to your system have been applied.
For details on how to apply this update, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1512982 - CVE-2017-8585 dotNet: DDoS via invalid culture
1512992 - CVE-2017-11770 dotNET: DDos via bad certificate
6. Package List:
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8585
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11770
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/34
https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/44
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/2.0/2.0.3.md
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.1/1.1.5.md
https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.0/1.0.8.md
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
