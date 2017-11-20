Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in .NET

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: .NET Core security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3248-01

Product: dotNET on RHEL

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3248

Issue date: 2017-11-20

CVE Names: CVE-2017-8585 CVE-2017-11770

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



A security update for .NET Core on RHEL is now available.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64

dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



New versions of .NET Core that address several security vulnerabilities are

now available. The updated versions are .NET Core 1.0.8, 1.1.5 and 2.0.3.



Security Fixes:



* By providing an invalid culture, an attacker can cause a recursive lookup

that leads to a denial of service. (CVE-2017-8585)



* Supplying a specially crafted certificate can cause an infinite

X509Chain, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11770)



4. Solution:



Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata

relevant to your system have been applied.



For details on how to apply this update, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1512982 - CVE-2017-8585 dotNet: DDoS via invalid culture

1512992 - CVE-2017-11770 dotNET: DDos via bad certificate



6. Package List:



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore10-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.0.8-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnetcore11-dotnetcore-debuginfo-1.1.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



dotNET on RHEL for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-debuginfo-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-host-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-runtime-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-dotnet20-dotnet-sdk-2.0-2.0.3-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8585

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11770

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/34

https://github.com/dotnet/announcements/issues/44



https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/2.0/2.0.3.md

https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.1/1.1.5.md

https://github.com/dotnet/core/blob/master/release-notes/1.0/1.0.8.md



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaEsB8XlSAg2UNWIIRAmOjAJ9wjYtfCUbtPpsnb6lS24iFpnlohwCfW3q7

qK6A1l+OTjiiqdhM/cGc8ZU=

=DZ68

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

