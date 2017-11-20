Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: FEDORA-2017-783a436ee8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mo, 20. November 2017, 20:25
Referenzen: https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.6/static/release-9-6-6.html

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-783a436ee8
2017-11-20 15:22:42.268377
Name        : postgresql
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 9.6.6
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : http://www.postgresql.org/
Summary     : PostgreSQL client programs
Description :
PostgreSQL is an advanced Object-Relational database management system (DBMS).
The base postgresql package contains the client programs that you'll need
 to
access a PostgreSQL DBMS server, as well as HTML documentation for the whole
system.  These client programs can be located on the same machine as the
PostgreSQL server, or on a remote machine that accesses a PostgreSQL server
over a network connection.  The PostgreSQL server can be found in the
postgresql-server sub-package.

Update Information:

update to 9.6.6 per release notes:
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.6/static/release-9-6-6.html
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade postgresql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
