Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apport (Aktualisierung)
|Zwei Probleme in Apport (Aktualisierung)
|USN-3480-2
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Di, 21. November 2017, 06:38
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14177
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14180
|Zwei Probleme in Apport
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3480-2
November 20, 2017
apport regressions
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3480-1 introduced regressions in Apport.
Software Description:
- apport: automatically generate crash reports for debugging
Details:
USN-3480-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Apport. The fix for CVE-2017-14177
introduced a regression in the ability to handle crashes for users that
configured their systems to use the Upstart init system in Ubuntu 16.04
LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. The fix for CVE-2017-14180 temporarily disabled
crash forwarding to containers. This update addresses the problems.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for setuid
binaries. A local attacker could use this issue to perform a denial of service
via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges. (CVE-2017-14177)
Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for processes
in a different PID namespace. A local attacker could use this issue to perform
a denial of service via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges.
(CVE-2017-14180)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
apport 2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5
Ubuntu 17.04:
apport 2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
apport 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1726372, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1732518
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13
