Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apport (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3480-2

November 20, 2017



apport regressions

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3480-1 introduced regressions in Apport.



Software Description:

- apport: automatically generate crash reports for debugging



Details:



USN-3480-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Apport. The fix for CVE-2017-14177

introduced a regression in the ability to handle crashes for users that

configured their systems to use the Upstart init system in Ubuntu 16.04

LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. The fix for CVE-2017-14180 temporarily disabled

crash forwarding to containers. This update addresses the problems.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for setuid

binaries. A local attacker could use this issue to perform a denial of service

via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges. (CVE-2017-14177)



Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for processes

in a different PID namespace. A local attacker could use this issue to perform

a denial of service via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges.

(CVE-2017-14180)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

apport 2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5



Ubuntu 17.04:

apport 2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

apport 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1726372, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1732518



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13





