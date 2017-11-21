Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Apport (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Apport (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3480-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Di, 21. November 2017, 06:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14177
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14180
Update von: Zwei Probleme in Apport

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3480-2
November 20, 2017

apport regressions
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3480-1 introduced regressions in Apport.

Software Description:
- apport: automatically generate crash reports for debugging

Details:

USN-3480-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Apport. The fix for CVE-2017-14177
introduced a regression in the ability to handle crashes for users that
configured their systems to use the Upstart init system in Ubuntu 16.04
LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. The fix for CVE-2017-14180 temporarily disabled
crash forwarding to containers. This update addresses the problems.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for setuid
 binaries. A local attacker could use this issue to perform a denial of service
 via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges. (CVE-2017-14177)

 Sander Bos discovered that Apport incorrectly handled core dumps for processes
 in a different PID namespace. A local attacker could use this issue to perform
 a denial of service via resource exhaustion or possibly gain root privileges.
 (CVE-2017-14180)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  apport                          2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5

Ubuntu 17.04:
  apport                          2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  apport                          2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3480-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1726372, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1732518

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.7-0ubuntu3.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.4-0ubuntu4.8
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.1-0ubuntu2.13


