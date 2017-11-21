Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
ID: SSA:2017-324-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 21. November 2017, 07:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10095
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8128

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  libtiff (SSA:2017-324-01)

New libtiff packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8128
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5318
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10095
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 package:
67d9c6893fd7b9a2c174694c73fb4469  libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
69989bfeb42d3643899673e1c5d830e5  libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
3d8957e2b548191e245916dc3747e1e2  l/libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
c331c365d311d9d75a9f985f4da5ae48  l/libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAloTtGAACgkQakRjwEAQIjPd6ACeLBH5q7FQqEYhni+ooBlVxkK1
pBoAnAmanclPM71ZYeAXB6gtBTGWFLcH
=Vmep
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
