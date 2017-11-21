Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] libtiff (SSA:2017-324-01)



New libtiff packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8128

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5318

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10095

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

67d9c6893fd7b9a2c174694c73fb4469 libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

69989bfeb42d3643899673e1c5d830e5 libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

3d8957e2b548191e245916dc3747e1e2 l/libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

c331c365d311d9d75a9f985f4da5ae48 l/libtiff-4.0.9-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg libtiff-4.0.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAloTtGAACgkQakRjwEAQIjPd6ACeLBH5q7FQqEYhni+ooBlVxkK1

pBoAnAmanclPM71ZYeAXB6gtBTGWFLcH

=Vmep

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

