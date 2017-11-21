Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============5015989662656610350==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="4u5lz7oe3gwu3exo"

Content-Disposition: inline





--4u5lz7oe3gwu3exo

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3485-1

November 21, 2017



linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon

vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems

- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon processors



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the ALSA subsystem of

the Linux kernel when creating and deleting a port via ioctl(). A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15265)



Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux

kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is

uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the packet fanout

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-15649)



Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of

the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)



Andrey Konovalov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the USB

serial console driver in the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16525)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the Ultra Wide Band driver in the Linux

kernel did not properly check for an error condition. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16526)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

contained a use-after-free vulnerability. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16527)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB audio buffer descriptors. A physically proximate

attacker could use this cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16529)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB unattached storage driver in the

Linux kernel contained out-of-bounds error when handling alternative

settings. A physically proximate attacker could use to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16530)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB interface association descriptors. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-16531)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB HID descriptors. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16533)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate CDC metadata. A physically proximate attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16534)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16535)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-101-generic 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-generic-lpae 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-lowlatency 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-101.124

linux-image-4.4.0-1010-kvm 4.4.0-1010.15

linux-image-4.4.0-1034-gke 4.4.0-1034.34

linux-image-4.4.0-1041-aws 4.4.0-1041.50

linux-image-4.4.0-1077-raspi2 4.4.0-1077.85

linux-image-4.4.0-1079-snapdragon 4.4.0-1079.84

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1041.43

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-gke 4.4.0.1034.35

linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1010.10

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.101.106

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1077.77

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1079.71



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-1

CVE-2017-15265, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15649, CVE-2017-15951,

CVE-2017-16525, CVE-2017-16526, CVE-2017-16527, CVE-2017-16529,

CVE-2017-16530, CVE-2017-16531, CVE-2017-16533, CVE-2017-16534,

CVE-2017-16535



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-101.124

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1041.50

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1034.34

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1010.15

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1077.85

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1079.84





--4u5lz7oe3gwu3exo

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaE8/aAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH07tMP/RRMS7MbrPOM/nC2DA/6SvQ1

IP30+AXiYGyPsYoUUmnPv9HisbfQYv5UYM5zYC8xEJZcVEd524/uyisIbj0ilLlX

IRqv/vIWVkOQEKsDCewKoEN7v91DRThVUqhlzI9A14IxQF/ZI4v+yPppinhoBqqm

BhfEn42PinxmWCuScYUzHG3ei3sQ4znxeCWj7xKD4w7mEVg5Yl2/mwMROnaTWEiu

bcJTLuSdXW7dn0/f0gT4wHic6KYzc9p0L51uKo3w8bd7JgakHScQeDLA/APH9jbH

KYzVacAZQk567Gyr+b6ugBx6Uc0487ZajZPWafA/MNpUGDbpLpISx6bE1++6iJcC

qFnXYvLFAyHnZUUKDdNMMDtBmVlh4m3AWpfQeSoncokKz/EKAYPs07blpWCJc+0c

lUjVgbUw59+q7rkLBMfcuH6LQ4HE4ZH09NOhRykq9d1aVmxQPmmKGhUQE9dW74a/

DlxK2Ccm85aCveWGcYmh/UiFOoEx+5TFfPXcow54SWdG1XO37T6v8v64wGBClZFg

VbQxNFMspgXbGRzcC8btdZUfzo9P/fATAhjJGYRtiOhk4YHbEBCUo2c5FPirAodj

0SSUbfdeX3AbYDo1wsiUyaYEk0VR8mpUE1RqIHjDvXrN6RXQw7TpF8vKRndqXiH6

VNi49bjZRpo8PtOP/7F2

=xAzy

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--4u5lz7oe3gwu3exo--





--===============5015989662656610350==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

