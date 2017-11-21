Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
ID: USN-3484-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Di, 21. November 2017, 09:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12188

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3484-1
November 21, 2017

linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not
properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker
in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  linux-image-4.10.0-1021-raspi2  4.10.0-1021.24
  linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic   4.10.0-40.44
  linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic-lpae  4.10.0-40.44
  linux-image-4.10.0-40-lowlatency  4.10.0-40.44
  linux-image-generic             4.10.0.40.40
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.10.0.40.40
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.10.0.40.40
  linux-image-raspi2              4.10.0.1021.22

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-1
  CVE-2017-12188

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-40.44
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1021.24


Werbung