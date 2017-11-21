Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3484-1

November 21, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not

properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker

in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

linux-image-4.10.0-1021-raspi2 4.10.0-1021.24

linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic 4.10.0-40.44

linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic-lpae 4.10.0-40.44

linux-image-4.10.0-40-lowlatency 4.10.0-40.44

linux-image-generic 4.10.0.40.40

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.10.0.40.40

linux-image-lowlatency 4.10.0.40.40

linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1021.22



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-1

CVE-2017-12188



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-40.44

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1021.24





