Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============2840161155145327162==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="kymt5d5ebdsfxnp6"

Content-Disposition: inline





--kymt5d5ebdsfxnp6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3485-2

November 21, 2017



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3485-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the ALSA subsystem of

the Linux kernel when creating and deleting a port via ioctl(). A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15265)



Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux

kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is

uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the packet fanout

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-15649)



Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of

the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)



Andrey Konovalov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the USB

serial console driver in the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16525)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the Ultra Wide Band driver in the Linux

kernel did not properly check for an error condition. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16526)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

contained a use-after-free vulnerability. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16527)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB audio buffer descriptors. A physically proximate

attacker could use this cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16529)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB unattached storage driver in the

Linux kernel contained out-of-bounds error when handling alternative

settings. A physically proximate attacker could use to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16530)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB interface association descriptors. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-16531)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB HID descriptors. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16533)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate CDC metadata. A physically proximate attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16534)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16535)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-101-generic 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-generic-lpae 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-lowlatency 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-101-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.101.84



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-1

CVE-2017-15265, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15649, CVE-2017-15951,

CVE-2017-16525, CVE-2017-16526, CVE-2017-16527, CVE-2017-16529,

CVE-2017-16530, CVE-2017-16531, CVE-2017-16533, CVE-2017-16534,

CVE-2017-16535



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-101.124~14.04.1





--kymt5d5ebdsfxnp6

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaE8/iAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0+DEP/iUB1kfkYYkYls6CEGmQO+0K

bzp5X2brTVlqq5PcFsIFqP0QQa58EBRmop6yrbOadwWVViK87B7/9HdKGMruZgvV

H1Ha02UimPVGPvGB1cpmFX87aDvviM1fWFextiwAnAa32BbWGslZs2Aee7m0BkF3

JtxvlgwqYBDEOdGqW0pbyzIp2Zp+rruSsB2m2NNwLL/jNX6XhXK4HMLhQc+KjspN

1NUHEVHBBL+436VP/DYpFZ7xFXQcrDpTfFWGjmfqigJytbix4h1/8nawvgiJurXq

cKwJUsD8EN7nR7dv8ICcJyKDe3rMcX3Y2R7T+8tymMYUWwFilOV5iMdYuGvIPM6d

Ea1LnP5KHXNJh1RKp92tR36FzJHfGEWg5GY7gug3Lw2MjBAKIlqFBByA9nRXe0FR

EdP+UMuT0Ka5bG4FdN3quy0qFBTdHDJrRI9szlrK2Zsj0Og+6JoCa4VGq9I9Y++J

iksF0VwAuUgRmSozezeb2QFDShYSmkricTeiLPy8YRTVtcCOGbSSxi83uJEjY0GU

voTiTKCQfl04Nexvt/PN8Et/Dy/ZXpXj2AsQadNZ4zwo/mLPo1XUiTNZl8x4027w

kqaIJESRXJ1GbIs8KiRMH6hQUTYi4iPJgpZ/Q3gxXfe8eEh2gr93ma8xtg2rdfzj

DDzSWXOVR1FEJrUsy9e3

=jL6u

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--kymt5d5ebdsfxnp6--





--===============2840161155145327162==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

