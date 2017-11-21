|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3484-2
November 21, 2017
linux-hwe vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel
Details:
USN-3484-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 17.04.
This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware
Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 17.04 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not
properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker
in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic 4.10.0-40.44~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-40-generic-lpae 4.10.0-40.44~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-40-lowlatency 4.10.0-40.44~16.04.1
linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.40.42
linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.40.42
linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.40.42
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-1
CVE-2017-12188
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.10.0-40.44~16.04.1
|
|