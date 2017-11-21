Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in procmail (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in procmail (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3483-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Di, 21. November 2017, 16:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16844
Update von: Pufferüberlauf in procmail

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3483-2
November 21, 2017

procmail vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

formail could be made to crash or run programs if it processed
specially crafted mail.

Software Description:
- procmail: Versatile e-mail processor

Details:

USN-3483-1 fixed a vulnerability in procmail. This update provides the
corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 Jakub Wilk discovered that the formail tool incorrectly handled
 certain malformed mail messages. An attacker could use this flaw to
 cause formail to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
 execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  procmail                        3.22-19ubuntu0.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3483-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3483-1
  CVE-2017-16844

--=-+qmzT1U83BY6/BkGFq9D--



