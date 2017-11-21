|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in procmail (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in procmail (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3483-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Di, 21. November 2017, 16:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16844
|Update von:
|Pufferüberlauf in procmail
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3483-2
November 21, 2017
procmail vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
formail could be made to crash or run programs if it processed
specially crafted mail.
Software Description:
- procmail: Versatile e-mail processor
Details:
USN-3483-1 fixed a vulnerability in procmail. This update provides the
corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
Jakub Wilk discovered that the formail tool incorrectly handled
certain malformed mail messages. An attacker could use this flaw to
cause formail to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
procmail 3.22-19ubuntu0.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3483-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3483-1
CVE-2017-16844
