|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|ID:
|USN-3486-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Di, 21. November 2017, 16:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14746
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3486-1
November 21, 2017
samba vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Samba.
Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix
Details:
Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu discovered that Samba incorrectly handled memory
when processing certain SMB1 requests. A remote attacker could possibly use
this issue to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-14746)
Volker Lendecke discovered that Samba incorrectly cleared memory when
returning data to a client. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-15275)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
samba 2:4.6.7+dfsg-1ubuntu3.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.8
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.12
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.13
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-1
CVE-2017-14746, CVE-2017-15275
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.6.7+dfsg-1ubuntu3.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.8
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.12
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.13
|
|