Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============7688348255111979967==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ls54eFL9opld3Hblo17XdaLNUI0W9ruiV"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--ls54eFL9opld3Hblo17XdaLNUI0W9ruiV

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="TlvQhsh5QD0EQrTmmSTGX9lDA12p3GwkG";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <716caea9-38b5-bffa-9596-206ab4d6d3a3@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3486-1] Samba vulnerabilities



--TlvQhsh5QD0EQrTmmSTGX9lDA12p3GwkG

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8

Content-Language: en-C

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3486-1

November 21, 2017



samba vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Samba.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu discovered that Samba incorrectly handled memory

when processing certain SMB1 requests. A remote attacker could possibly use

this issue to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-14746)



Volker Lendecke discovered that Samba incorrectly cleared memory when

returning data to a client. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue

to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-15275)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

samba 2:4.6.7+dfsg-1ubuntu3.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.8



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.12



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

samba 2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.13



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-1

CVE-2017-14746, CVE-2017-15275



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.6.7+dfsg-1ubuntu3.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.8

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.16.04.12

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.3.11+dfsg-0ubuntu0.14.04.13







--TlvQhsh5QD0EQrTmmSTGX9lDA12p3GwkG--



--ls54eFL9opld3Hblo17XdaLNUI0W9ruiV

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJaFDLFAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TMHYQALMzhiiBz6zyExAttIH4chw+

NLwJM17EwOtQJW+lmL8x/8i4Jca2TwCKL+Reid6Anfr+BxFiuvtqzEGuN05Xfiek

QfDHErLharHNfm+N4BNgUQDDTTSchQXJMNva6Dmn5sdPBtQQY/cgzny9hiaPDztr

oAzn/VZt85+3HRAMHRqvTrE0673J9TMoJilvIM+xmpdDCgwAEJt3br9pGrNY1Vpg

Uhu+X0QtL1FCSee/cIy8ExVUoO1I+VZsBXi7Gqh4pjR6ek0gJXA/hBFUzYjSDWHG

iriW7rg+wh8rjj0FX0xtMvDVLGENWQFV/vtKj9e3V622eipwUjM6CprF2bWYhoOZ

vVydREUpeVkB+bHRF1jbSKJVB4aIiSiCYahXL5uOPr54ex2rM4GKELFzYOjCgZ4n

f/yCIVP41EtV5zoIK+IgLTfWvfMWmBjH3IOmnafh2ZNmcMfuY0p4/hF3xkqpFjDa

dSJ7jWxvYs5L66hk/c3nWlpaUxhb6uR/qENlqeWwE9zIaqrI12OaPwuT4cr5cM9a

YQ+wNpmsy2hD7bpwSzlxlzLGcBNi31Wy8f2Bryxnag1rhCP25D2ng/Op3QtIMsOd

RW5DryNOV0arkf9MxcfSAc0SAYH/qeH7CjmXUBOKMqJktfJ4XnqHXzfh8xW6mY89

LmZFpEhN5sN650j1mvte

=8VOL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ls54eFL9opld3Hblo17XdaLNUI0W9ruiV--





--===============7688348255111979967==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============7688348255111979967==--

