Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in swauth

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4044-1
November 21, 2017

https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez

November 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : swauth

CVE ID : CVE-2017-16613

Debian Bug : 882314



A vulnerability has been discovered in swauth, an authentication system for

Swift, a distributed virtual object store used in Openstack.



The authentication token for an user is saved in clear text to the log file,

which could enable an attacker with access to the logs to bypass the

authentication provided by swauth.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.2.0-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your swauth packages.



For the detailed security status of swauth please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/swauth



