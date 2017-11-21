|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in swauth
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in swauth
|ID:
|DSA-4044-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 21. November 2017, 18:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16613
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4044-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez
November 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : swauth
CVE ID : CVE-2017-16613
Debian Bug : 882314
A vulnerability has been discovered in swauth, an authentication system for
Swift, a distributed virtual object store used in Openstack.
The authentication token for an user is saved in clear text to the log file,
which could enable an attacker with access to the logs to bypass the
authentication provided by swauth.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.2.0-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your swauth packages.
For the detailed security status of swauth please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/swauth
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
