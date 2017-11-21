Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4043-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : samba

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Samba, a SMB/CIFS file,

print, and login server for Unix. The Common Vulnerabilities and

Exposures project identifies the following issues:



CVE-2017-14746



Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu of Qihoo 360 GearTeam discovered a

use-after-free vulnerability allowing a client to compromise a SMB

server via malicious SMB1 requests.



CVE-2017-15275



Volker Lendecke of SerNet and the Samba team discovered that Samba

is prone to a heap memory information leak, where server allocated

heap memory may be returned to the client without being cleared.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 2:4.2.14+dfsg-0+deb8u9.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 2:4.5.12+dfsg-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your samba packages.



For the detailed security status of samba please refer to its security

tracker page at: https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/samba



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAloUPCBfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0RAMA//ZHsFp0GUi5a5elap+bIc3F4xoCc/U5u6G9+DvY0gwxNDObODpn+B74H8

W+jhcI6KS2R/nZTfWv0zielUkcecYgeJbeCpouETYjL/AEWQF16O4mqL0fz/rdXh

/aaimMT2AArAW+5N2Z1SVi7H8GevDNM5jWjcGmMy7n6vrZtcbXP8Q1uT1ACUb19m

2bu3GAQH486W/ONBX327f4ZbO3j8xNkHzfDHr/f5RasuqRPfT2XlLwhxm67dpKWs

nxWz3EGzZc4GPjy+2xz56x+QlWbAGeug34muDlipW1GQFfPmqfF3aLejr9yaqVyW

BSHNCRnbwl8Z5e+zTbDpTXiTeqYhLQpcaKS8Tinu6Vv9Gz74Ye55wToXhl+ZNtpi

sIT8lpSHnU/AL/c1Awe4TA0OkRABlWbKbvCzXFFeoeTvA4QoHWFM0FAJORG64glT

7n6QcnVVAXCpi/AdxWRTXqqB7Jc4x3+NXU3MP2Ljjax/IDWJamA7NnQOa2hLrQCb

+GzVR37VobgPr9Kp+xqV7FRvFIgvstFPQH1z92RfKGCzEuFMxsZ/nyjKmAmBy9eO

J21rb+FjUNdmADr42YSUQJl45BJ1ztnFvYt+U0sOEabLR8l+hxafAaC7pd/bw5fE

0k8qf49NImeeVxQPoxHnG3gPe1ZOCNZeZGI7ohh/mVO3dHURS5c=

=uQkF

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

