Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|ID:
|DSA-4043-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 21. November 2017, 18:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14746
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4043-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : samba
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275
Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Samba, a SMB/CIFS file,
print, and login server for Unix. The Common Vulnerabilities and
Exposures project identifies the following issues:
CVE-2017-14746
Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu of Qihoo 360 GearTeam discovered a
use-after-free vulnerability allowing a client to compromise a SMB
server via malicious SMB1 requests.
CVE-2017-15275
Volker Lendecke of SerNet and the Samba team discovered that Samba
is prone to a heap memory information leak, where server allocated
heap memory may be returned to the client without being cleared.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 2:4.2.14+dfsg-0+deb8u9.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:4.5.12+dfsg-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your samba packages.
For the detailed security status of samba please refer to its security
tracker page at: https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/samba
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=uQkF
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|