|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Samba (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3486-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Di, 21. November 2017, 23:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|
Originalnachricht
|
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3486-2
November 21, 2017
samba vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the
network.
Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix
Details:
USN-3486-1 fixed a vulnerability in Samba. This update provides the
corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
Volker Lendecke discovered that Samba incorrectly cleared memory when
returning data to a client. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-15275)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
samba 2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.14
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-1
CVE-2017-15275
|
|