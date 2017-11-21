Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba (Aktualisierung)



--===============2346183153896400311==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-FMVVGbt/1zn5OfJc1zUo"





--=-FMVVGbt/1zn5OfJc1zUo

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3486-2

November 21, 2017



samba vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the

network.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



USN-3486-1 fixed a vulnerability in Samba. This update provides the

corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



Volker Lendecke discovered that Samba incorrectly cleared memory when

returning data to a client. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-15275)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

samba 2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.14



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-1

CVE-2017-15275



--=-FMVVGbt/1zn5OfJc1zUo

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAABCAAGBQJaFG9bAAoJEEW851uECx9pRRcP/39hWPS1A8PTZ1GhtgeJJuqA

arjX2LXRWPeISs5kkM+LKTNmwT3c6dp7j6ZSOls/KIhDjlPOHkfVUH5khSKNWbYD

iUvReeOZ0y9Dnjuq8u1ZAxq0cYVoB4Pj00pkAc8cdqYwNJeUhIRnF7evVKuC4meu

fcR4xWpIEwsGeqy9QNiEGv3XSvzpbmnbU9813oOEN4p8At1BDto9JkhwdTcapC0q

ai3vkNUo4PIzHt44hoyjPGUiGUHUve6WExs7yEEzOm/gK8pD1emexXsPb8WbKX9B

0uG/b3eTwAAp7TfL2N9HonBl/mkkcOiY+jbR2IOomKnYiobinS0aLbZDTIsuxzat

b8jwY+85lkdN6v5pPMh4124OdYY234oBJ6r4R8QLD1DkvXKCQmklu+yvxwTFxiZg

UfveEDlCTD4fYqPQT5pQ3sMriM9HUu6q8OCBM7B+Yie73q9AzZjZ7q1m6rWcZRDt

r43qQX5qcZ9hsFWTb6n4ZmE1Rhi4fJsgP/RNr6CBeWbGOdA8IYNnMuFG3tKdjLEP

DdfvvKSNTwqkxWE5fQF66bD1NxMCplwpBtubmaNKMz41vkrVOQ6aS4s1knjNil7X

8V7ZZQaQYCZ8mn5I4fTCtOkz/XBMmJPwaU9cjZFJQa8eWAEb1glwD5UmwpxQ1P6M

516inioT18nfTWEOfXdw

=LuI0

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--=-FMVVGbt/1zn5OfJc1zUo--







--===============2346183153896400311==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============2346183153896400311==--

