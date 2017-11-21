Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba (Aktualisierung)
Name: Zwei Probleme in Samba (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3486-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Di, 21. November 2017, 23:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
Update von: Zwei Probleme in Samba

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3486-2
November 21, 2017

samba vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the
network.

Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix

Details:

USN-3486-1 fixed a vulnerability in Samba. This update provides the
corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 Volker Lendecke discovered that Samba incorrectly cleared memory when
 returning data to a client. A remote attacker could possibly use this
 issue to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-15275)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  samba                           2:3.6.25-0ubuntu0.12.04.14

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3486-1
  CVE-2017-15275

--=-FMVVGbt/1zn5OfJc1zUo--



