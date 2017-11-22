|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3484-3
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 00:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12188
|Update von:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============3261411554127508124==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="p2nig6ooh3n6ye54"
Content-Disposition: inline
--p2nig6ooh3n6ye54
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3484-3
November 21, 2017
linux-gcp vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-gcp: Linux kernel for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems
Details:
It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not
properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker
in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.10.0-1009-gcp 4.10.0-1009.9
linux-image-gcp 4.10.0.1009.11
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-3
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-1
CVE-2017-12188
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gcp/4.10.0-1009.9
--p2nig6ooh3n6ye54
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=jFIQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--p2nig6ooh3n6ye54--
--===============3261411554127508124==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
|
|