Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3484-3

November 21, 2017



linux-gcp vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-gcp: Linux kernel for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems



Details:



It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not

properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker

in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.10.0-1009-gcp 4.10.0-1009.9

linux-image-gcp 4.10.0.1009.11



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-3

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3484-1

CVE-2017-12188



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gcp/4.10.0-1009.9





