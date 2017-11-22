Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3487-1

November 21, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not

properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker

in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS. (CVE-2017-12188)



It was discovered that on the PowerPC architecture, the kernel did not

properly sanitize the signal stack when handling sigreturn(). A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-1000255)



Bo Zhang discovered that the netlink wireless configuration interface in

the Linux kernel did not properly validate attributes when handling certain

requests. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-12153)



It was discovered that the nested KVM implementation in the Linux kernel in

some situations did not properly prevent second level guests from reading

and writing the hardware CR8 register. A local attacker in a guest could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-12154)



Vitaly Mayatskikh discovered that the SCSI subsystem in the Linux kernel

did not properly track reference counts when merging buffers. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion).

(CVE-2017-12190)



It was discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly restrict key reads on negatively instantiated keys. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-12192)



It was discovered that the ATI Radeon framebuffer driver in the Linux

kernel did not properly initialize a data structure returned to user space.

A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel

memory). (CVE-2017-14156)



ChunYu Wang discovered that the iSCSI transport implementation in the Linux

kernel did not properly validate data structures. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-14489)



Alexander Potapenko discovered an information leak in the waitid

implementation of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

expose sensitive information (kernel memory). (CVE-2017-14954)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the ALSA subsystem of

the Linux kernel when creating and deleting a port via ioctl(). A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15265)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Floating Point Unit (fpu) subsystem in

the Linux kernel did not properly handle attempts to set reserved bits in a

task's extended state (xstate) area. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-15537)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the packet fanout

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-15649)



Andrey Konovalov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the USB

serial console driver in the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16525)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the Ultra Wide Band driver in the Linux

kernel did not properly check for an error condition. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16526)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

contained a use-after-free vulnerability. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16527)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB audio buffer descriptors. A physically proximate

attacker could use this cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16529)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB unattached storage driver in the

Linux kernel contained out-of-bounds error when handling alternative

settings. A physically proximate attacker could use to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16530)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB interface association descriptors. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-16531)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB HID descriptors. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16533)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate CDC metadata. A physically proximate attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16534)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

linux-image-4.13.0-1006-raspi2 4.13.0-1006.6

linux-image-4.13.0-17-generic 4.13.0-17.20

linux-image-4.13.0-17-generic-lpae 4.13.0-17.20

linux-image-4.13.0-17-lowlatency 4.13.0-17.20

linux-image-generic 4.13.0.17.18

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.13.0.17.18

linux-image-lowlatency 4.13.0.17.18

linux-image-raspi2 4.13.0.1006.4



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3487-1

CVE-2017-1000255, CVE-2017-12153, CVE-2017-12154, CVE-2017-12188,

CVE-2017-12190, CVE-2017-12192, CVE-2017-14156, CVE-2017-14489,

CVE-2017-14954, CVE-2017-15265, CVE-2017-15537, CVE-2017-15649,

CVE-2017-16525, CVE-2017-16526, CVE-2017-16527, CVE-2017-16529,

CVE-2017-16530, CVE-2017-16531, CVE-2017-16533, CVE-2017-16534



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.13.0-17.20

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.13.0-1006.6





